Sasha DiGiulian shares details of her nine-day storm ordeal on Yosemite's El Capitan, completing the first female free climb of The Direct Line.

World champion rock climber Sasha DiGiulian has revealed the harrowing details of her nine-day survival on a Yosemite cliff face during a historic storm. The 34-year-old athlete was trapped by torrential rain while attempting to become the first woman to free climb the longest route on El Capitan. The ordeal occurred last November and lasted for twenty-three days in total. DiGiulian finally reached the summit after enduring the worst weather conditions recorded in the park since 1973.

Historic Storm Traps Climbers on Ledge

Sasha DiGiulian and her team were 400 feet from the top when a massive storm hit Yosemite National Park. The weather was the heaviest November rainfall the region had seen in decades. The team originally prepared for the storm to last only two days. They set up camp on a notorious ledge on the vertical rock face. Instead, the rain continued to sheet down for more than a week. This forced the athletes to hunker down in a small four-foot by six-foot contraption. They were suspended off a sheer vertical cliff face during the deluge.

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Survival Tactics in Frigid Conditions

DiGiulian described her survival methods during the nine-day wait for clear weather. She read books on her Kindle to pass the long, boring hours. She survived on hot water made with a Jetboil and freeze-dried food. Her nutrition also included protein bars from Send, the company she founded. The temperatures dropped significantly, requiring her to adapt to the cold. She carved a pee trough using an empty water gallon to manage waste. Keeping dry was a constant battle. She wrung out her wet clothing and wrapped it around her body to use her body heat for absorption.

First Woman to Complete The Direct Line

When the storm finally subsided, DiGiulian continued her ascent and reached the top. She successfully free climbed The Direct Line, a route spanning approximately 3,000 vertical feet. This achievement marks the fourth time a team has climbed the formidable route. Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell completed the route a few months prior to DiGiulian. Tobias Wolf and Thomas Hering also completed their second ascent in 2018. DiGiulian became the first woman to free climb this specific long route on El Capitan.

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A Lifelong Career in Rock Climbing

Sasha DiGiulian began climbing at the age of six in Alexandria, Virginia. She won her first National Sport Climbing Championship at the age of 17. By age 18, she became the third woman in history to climb a 5.14d route. She achieved this difficult grade at Kentucky's Red River Gorge. Her sponsor, Red Bull, highlighted her achievement as a major milestone. She described feeling a deep personal satisfaction upon reaching the summit. The journey required three or four years of preparation leading up to the attempt.

Resilience in Extreme Environments

DiGiulian emphasized the mental and physical adaptation required for the climb. She stated that sacrificing comfort is part of the journey of pushing her limits. The body is highly adaptable, she noted, even in harsh elements. She posted videos of her tiny tent on TikTok for public viewing. The experience was defined by waiting for the storm to pass. She viewed the hardship as an integral part of seeing if she could accomplish the feat. The successful completion of The Direct Line confirms her status as a trailblazing athlete.