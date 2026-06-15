Sasaki and Peeps Soars Back for a Second Season in Fall 2026

Crunchyroll announces the return of 'Sasaki and Peeps' for a second season this October, with a new director, fresh cast and crew, and exclusive streaming across multiple regions.

Anime fans have a lot to look forward to in the latter half of 2026, with Crunchyroll announcing several new series and seasons at Anime Expo 2026.

One of the most anticipated returns is 'Sasaki and Peeps', a fantasy anime that first aired in 2024. Despite initial uncertainty, the series will be back for a second season this October, streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll across multiple regions. The new season brings changes behind the scenes, with Yushi Ibe taking over as director and Yamato Ouchi serving as assistant director at Silver Link.

Kazunori Ozawa will oversee action, Saori Nakashiki will handle character designs, and Tsutomu Ogasawara will serve as 3D director. Deko Akao will supervise scripts, while Koji Fujimoto and Osasmu Sasaki will handle music production. The voice cast, including Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki and Aoi Yuki as Pii-chan, will return for their respective roles.

'Sasaki and Peeps' follows the story of a weary businessman, Sasaki, who buys a bird for companionship. Unbeknownst to him, the bird is a powerful mage from another world. Together, they traverse between worlds, navigating everyday life, supernatural enemies, and unexpected allies. Fans can catch up with the first season on Crunchyroll before the new season premieres.

The anime's return is a delightful surprise for fans who may have missed the first season. With its unique premise and engaging storytelling, 'Sasaki and Peeps' promises to be a highlight of the Fall 2026 anime season





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sasaki And Peeps Anime Crunchyroll Season 2 Fantasy Yushi Ibe Silver Link

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hardware store in Redondo Beach hit by back-to-back burglaries, owners sayA hardware store in Redondo Beach is facing a costly setback after owners say the business was hit by two back-to-back burglaries this week.

Read more »

Mets’ Freddy Peralta hopes mechanical tweak will help him get back on trackPeralta had his worst outing of the season on Tuesday, when he surrendered six earned runs over six innings in a loss to the Cardinals.

Read more »

Tom Hanks' 2016 Film Sully Soars on Streaming a Decade LaterTom Hanks' 2016 biographical drama Sully, directed by Clint Eastwood, has gained renewed popularity on streaming platforms as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. The film, which grossed $240 million worldwide, tells the true story of Captain Chesley Sullenberger's heroic Hudson River landing and appeals to fans of procedural dramas.

Read more »

Redondo Beach hardware store hit by burglars twice in back-to-back days, owner saysThe business owner says that the incidents left them with approximately $40,000 in losses due to damages and stolen property.

Read more »