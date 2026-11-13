SAS Soldiers Face Real Danger from High Court Inquiry

The SAS Regimental Association warns that legal proceedings and AI-driven data cross-referencing expose SAS soldiers and their families to serious threats from hostile state actors like Russia and China.

The SAS Regimental Association has issued a stark warning that members of the Special Air Service and their families are facing immediate physical risks due to ongoing legal proceedings regarding alleged war crimes. Senior officers within the organization argue that the transparency required by the High Court inquiry is being exploited by hostile foreign powers and terrorist networks. This intervention highlights a growing tension between judicial oversight and operational security for elite military units.

Security Threats From Hostile State Actors

Brigadier Ed Butler, the retired President of the SAS Regimental Association, stated that state actors including Russia and China are actively monitoring the inquiry at the Royal Courts of Justice. He explained that these entities use the legal process as a hybrid opportunity to weaken a key opponent in the intelligence war. The association argues that these bad actors do not respect borders, legalities, or moral codes and will seek to exploit any vulnerabilities exposed by the proceedings. This exposure potentially places individual soldiers and their dependents in real danger as adversaries attempt to identify and target them.

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AI Data Risks and Disclosure Concerns

The regiment's leadership highlighted that artificial intelligence and the cross-referencing of publicly available information create unprecedented risks for personnel identification. Brigadier Butler criticized the Ministry of Defence and the Inquiry for not giving proper attention to these specific technological threats. The letter from the SAS Regimental Association asserts that the current disclosure of information lacks sufficient safeguards against modern data aggregation techniques. Consequently, the association is calling for independent scrutiny to strengthen anonymity and personal security arrangements for troops and their families.

War Crime Allegations and Military Policing

The most serious allegations under investigation relate to the service of soldiers in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013. These claims involve Extra Judicial Killings of Taliban suspects who were in British custody during top-secret missions to eliminate improvised explosive device networks. The findings of the judge-led Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan, led by Lord Justice Sir Charles Haddon-Cave, are expected to trigger a formal criminal investigation by specialist military police officers. If charges are brought, soldiers face potential murder indictments while commanders could be prosecuted for misconduct in public office.

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Political Opposition and Recruitment Impact

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch recently demanded that Prime Minister Andy Burnham stop what she termed a witch hunt against SAS soldiers. She warned that if the investigations continue, they would become a lasting negative legacy for the Labour government. Senior officers note that this never-ending persecution is adversely affecting recruitment and retention rates within the elite unit. Many soldiers are becoming increasingly reluctant to deploy on sensitive operations due to the threat of retrospective legal action, which undermines operational effectiveness.

Previous Persecution and Royal Support

The SASRA letter also references the persecution of soldiers following the shooting of an ISIS terrorist in Syria in 2022. Five men, including an operative known as Jay Cal, were wrongly accused of murder in an incident codenamed Operation Tanglement 1 and 2. Military police investigations into this event followed an intervention by then Director Special Forces General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, who is now the First Sea Lord. Officers involved were also initially accused of covering up the incident but were eventually cleared. The Prince of Wales remains a close supporter of the regiment and serves as the patron of the SAS Regimental Association, providing high-level backing during this period of controversy.