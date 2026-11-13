SAS Soldiers Face Danger From War Crime Inquiry Exploitation

The Special Air Service Regimental Association warns that national security and soldier safety are at risk due to the Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan's disclosure practices.

The Special Air Service Regimental Association has issued a stark warning that current military investigations are placing SAS soldiers and their families in genuine peril. Senior officers contend that the ongoing High Court inquiry into alleged war crimes creates a vulnerability that hostile foreign governments and terrorist organizations are actively seeking to exploit.

Security Threats From Legal Proceedings

Brigadier Ed Butler, the retired President of the SAS Regimental Association, stated that state actors such as Russia and China, alongside non-state terrorist groups, view the legal proceedings at the Royal Courts of Justice as a strategic opportunity. These entities are allegedly using the inquiry to weaken a key special forces opponent through misinformation, disinformation, and distortion. The association argues that this environment exposes personnel and their dependents to real physical danger due to the lack of adequate protection for their identities.

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Details Of Afghanistan And Syria Investigations

The SAS Regimental Association represents hundreds of past and present soldiers who are currently under investigation for alleged illegal engagements in Afghanistan and Northern Ireland. The most severe allegations concern the period between 2010 and 2013, where soldiers are accused of executing Taliban suspects while they were in British custody. These findings from the judge-led Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan are expected to trigger formal criminal investigations by specialist military police officers. Soldiers face potential murder charges, while their commanders could face indictment for misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice.

Political And Military Leadership Reactions

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch recently demanded that Prime Minister Andy Burnham halt what she described as a witch hunt against the elite troops. She warned that continuing these inquiries would define Labour's political legacy unless the practice stopped immediately. This political pressure follows reports that elite soldiers are becoming increasingly reluctant to deploy on sensitive operations due to the threat of retrospective legal action. The Prince of Wales remains a staunch supporter, having accepted an invitation to become patron of the SAS Regimental Association last year.

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Precedent Of Wrongful Accusations In Syria

The association highlighted previous instances of what it describes as unjust persecution, specifically referencing the 2022 shooting of an ISIS terrorist in Syria. Five soldiers, including one identified as Jay Cal, were wrongly accused of murder in a case codenamed Operation Tanglement. The regiment's commanding officer and other officers were also falsely accused of covering for their colleagues. Military police investigations into this incident followed an intervention by General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, who was the Director Special Forces at the time and is now the First Sea Lord. All involved were eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

Security Measures And Future Implications

Brigadier Butler emphasized that artificial intelligence and the cross-referencing of public information create new risks of identification for service members. The SAS Regimental Association is calling for independent scrutiny and the strengthening of anonymity and personal security arrangements. They argue that the Ministry of Defence and the Inquiry are not giving proper attention to the threats posed to personnel through their disclosure of information. Without these safeguards, the association warns that the never-ending persecution of soldiers will continue to adversely affect recruitment and retention within the unit.