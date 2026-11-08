Saratoga Springs Drug Lab Bust and Local News Briefs

Investigators discovered a clandestine lab for synthetic cathinones in a Saratoga Springs townhome, arresting five individuals. Other local updates include a proposed tax increase for first responders, a significant rise in Lake Powell levels, a Salt Lake City homicide investigation, a vandalism case linked to a registry error, and allegations against a sheriff.

A proposed tax increase in Saratoga Springs would expand its first responder personnel, and add a new fire station on the east side of the fast growing city.

A hidden lab capable of producing synthetic cathinones, also known as bath salts, was found in the crawl space of a Saratoga Springs townhome, according to probable cause statements. Five people named in the statements — Isom Clinton Kennedy, Brett Frost, Robert Chad Holdaway, Melissa Rene Smith and Kenneth Scott Dunn — were accused of a first-degree felony offense involving a clandestine drug lab and aggravating conduct.

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Investigators said the lab was discovered Nov. 6 during a search tied to a long-term investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of synthetic cathinones. They found beakers and other laboratory glassware, heating elements, chemicals and equipment they said could be used to make the drug. The statements said the lab was in a townhome community and within 500 feet of other residences. Dunn was inside the home while the lab was operating, investigators said.

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Investigators also said people sometimes gathered at a lab during a drug “cook” to use the finished product. They said the process produces a toxic odor that people present would notice. Lake Powell has risen more than 21 feet since it hit a historic low in mid-September, making for one of the most remarkable late-season recoveries in years. ThePolice are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was fatally shot during an altercation in Salt Lake City.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police DepartmA Washington County man claims his home was mistakenly vandalized because of an error on the sex offender registry. The vandals targeted his home on Halloween niA Box Elder County deputy, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff, has gone public with a new allegation against outgoing Sheriff Kevin Potter who was driNo. 3 Utah beat No. 7 BYU 28-20 in Saturday's Holy War at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City,improving to 9-0and snapping BYU’s three-game winning streak i