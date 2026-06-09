Saratoga Real Estate: Luxury Home Sale Reaches $9 Million in Weekly Roster

A $9 million home tops Saratoga's weekly real estate sales, with eight transactions averaging $4 million and diverse property types from condos to estates.

The luxury real estate market in Saratoga saw a notable transaction last week, with a single-family home on Sunset Drive selling for $9 million, the highest price among eight recorded sales.

This 3,302-square-foot residence, built in 1925, features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and achieved a price per square foot of $2,726. The sale closed on April 29, 2024, highlighting the enduring appeal of historic properties in this affluent Silicon Valley enclave. The week's sales, recorded during the week of May 4, demonstrate a robust market with total volume exceeding $33 million and an average sale price of $4 million.

The average price per square foot across all transactions was $1,900, reflecting the premium placed on location and lot size. Other significant sales include a home on Horseshoe Court that sold for $6,288,000, with five bedrooms and 5,323 square feet, built in 1966. This property, though newer, offered more space per dollar, with a price per square foot of $1,181.

In contrast, a smaller but pricey home on Rolling Hills Road sold for $4,900,000, at $2,438 per square foot, despite having only two bedrooms. The diversity in pricing underscores the varied preferences among buyers, from those seeking grand estates to those valuing smaller, older homes with character. At the lower end, a 1,086-square-foot condominium on Sara Park Circle sold for $910,000, or $838 per square foot, built in 1980, offering a more affordable entry point into the Saratoga market.

The overall market dynamics in Saratoga continue to be shaped by limited inventory, high demand from tech professionals, and the area's excellent schools and proximity to major tech campuses. Buyers are willing to pay a premium for well-located properties, particularly those with larger lots or updated interiors.

The data shows that older homes, like the 1925 built Sunset Drive property and a 1941 home on Douglass Lane (sold for $3,285,000), command strong prices due to their prime locations and potential for remodeling. Meanwhile, newer homes or those with recent renovations tend to sell quickly at higher per-square-foot values. The week's transactions reflect a market that remains competitive, with prices ranging from $910,000 for a condo to $9 million for a top-tier home, offering opportunities across segments.

Saratoga's real estate market continues to attract buyers from around the Bay Area and beyond, drawn by its blend of suburban tranquility and urban accessibility. The record of eight sales in a single week indicates healthy activity, though the market remains highly selective. As interest rates stabilize and inventory gradually increases, future sales may see more balanced conditions. For now, the luxury segment remains strong, driven by cash-rich buyers and limited supply of high-end properties.

The $9 million sale on Sunset Drive sets a benchmark for the area, demonstrating that historic homes with character and location retain substantial value. Overall, the Saratoga market remains a bellwether for Silicon Valley residential real estate trends, with price per square foot varying widely based on property age, size, and features





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