Sarah Vine discusses her father's decline from dementia and the Daily Mail's Memory Book in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society to preserve loved ones' stories.

When Sarah Vine's father passed away earlier this year following a prolonged period of ill health, his physical transformation was profound. The man who had once been a strong, capable rogue with a vibrant personality had become a frail figure with an unsteady, shuffling gait and paper-thin skin.

Steep Physical Decline and Mental Erosion

Vine observed that the hands of her father, which had belonged to a talented tennis player and violinist, remained graceful but lacked the strength to lift even a nightly gin and tonic. This was one of the few indulgences he still permitted himself before his passing. However, the mental decline proved to be far more devastating for both him and his family than the physical deterioration.

Also read Kent Family Wins Best Christmas Lights 2026 Competition in Memory of Late Son

The razor-sharp mind that could previously recite multiplication tables or quote Shakespeare was replaced by confusion. Vine described the experience as listening to a badly tuned radio, where the clarity of his wit and vast repository of history and literature were obscured by static, leaving his identity largely stripped away by the disease.

Unrecorded Tales and the Blade Runner Parallel

For years prior to his decline, Vine and her father had discussed writing his autobiography, inspired by the outrageous tales he frequently shared. These stories included anecdotes about sitting in a Mercedes between two mafiosi arguing over firearms or dining near former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite her efforts to encourage him to jot down notes, he laughed off the idea, claiming that telling the truth might endanger both of them. Vine now reflects on this missed opportunity by invoking a scene from the film Blade Runner, a movie both father and son loved. She recalls Rutger Hauer's dying character stating that all those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.

Combating Dementia with the Memory Book Project

Vine argues that no description sums up the way dementia washes away a life more effectively than the phrase tears in rain. The disease takes away everything a person was, loved, and achieved, replacing it with confusion and pain. To combat this loss, the Daily Mail launched a Memory Book in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society as part of a broader dementia campaign.

Published inside the newspaper, this initiative invites readers to sit with loved ones and capture their life stories in their own words. The project aims not only to preserve a life story but also to remind families, friends, and carers that behind the vacant stare of a dementia patient is a real person who was once much more than their illness.

Uncharted Territory for Widow Rosemary

Vine's mother, Rosemary, is now a widow living alone after nearly 60 years of constant partnership. Vine expressed concern for her mother, who is fit and well but facing uncharted territory. Rosemary has always been a perpetually sociable creature whose presence lights up a room, contrasting sharply with Vine's own enjoyment of solitude since her divorce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parents had an intense relationship, having met as barely adults and effectively growing up together. Vine notes that while their children were loved, the parents' bond was inextricably linked and took precedence. This closeness left Vine feeling she never knew her mother as well as she would like.

Bridging Emotional Distance Through Questions

Although Vine loves her mother dearly and they enjoy each other's company, there has always been a slight distance between them, both geographically due to living in different countries and emotionally. Vine left home at the age of 17 and moved from Italy to the UK, creating a physical and emotional gap.

The Memory Book project has provided a wonderful way for Vine to ask questions she never felt able to ask out of fear of intruding on her mother's privacy. The initiative serves as a crucial tool for capturing the rich histories of individuals like Rosemary, ensuring that their stories and identities are preserved despite the ravages of time and disease.