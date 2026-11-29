The applause when Sarah Strong checked out for the final time in UConn’s 65-48 win against No. 5 Duke on Saturday night in Boston was loud.

BOSTON — Sarah Strong stood behind the 3-point line Saturday, the clock winding down in the fourth quarter, with Duke’s Arianna Roberson standing in front of her.

Strong’s movement was so smooth it was borderline cocky. When the ball swished through the net, the TD Garden crowd roared. The applause when Strong checked out for the final time in Saturday’s 65-48 win against No. 5 Duke was even louder. Don’t let UConn’s slow start to the season let you forget Strong might be the best player in the country.

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Strong — on the iconic parquet court her mother, Boston Celtics vice president of team operations and organization growth Allison Feaster, frequents — helped lead UConn’s response after a bad loss to No. 1 South Carolina earlier in the week. She scored 11 of her team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 rebounds. She did Saturday.