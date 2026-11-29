Sarah Strong Must Maintain ‘Forceful’ Mindset to Lead UConn’s Turnaround
Sarah Strong led UConn to a much-needed win over Duke.
Nov 28, 2026; Boston, MA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Toby Fournier during the first half at TD Garden.
Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. No one is used to watching UConn lose much. In the previous two years, the Huskies started their seasons 8-0. The last time they lost three games in their first eight contests was in the 2023-24 season, when they fell to NC State, UCLA, and Texas early on.
It’s not just that UConn is losing, though. It’s who the Huskies are losing to—three top-ten-ranked programs in Michigan, Louisville, and South Carolina—and how they’re responding. After UConn’s 65-56 loss to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, Geno Auriemma seemed unusually defeated. He admitted that he’s having “a hard time coaching this team” and UConn steadied the ship a bit with a 65-48 win over the Duke Blue Devils.
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