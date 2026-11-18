The house gathered a cross section of actors, musicians, and creatives for an intimate evening at the brand new restaurant Humm.

Clockwise from top left: Quen Blackwell, Sarah Pidgeon, Jack Harlow, Ella Rubin. All wear Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry. Photographed by Hans Neumann. Leave it to Chanel to christen one of New York’s buzziest new dining rooms.

On Tuesday, November 17, Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry gathered friends of the house for an intimate holiday dinner at Humm, chef Daniel Humm’s recently opened West Village restaurant. Themed “The Joy of Encounters,” the evening took inspiration from Gabrielle Chanel’s tradition of bringing together a cross section of creative voices and drew actors Sarah Pidgeon, Ella Rubin, and Ella Beatty; musicians Justine Skye and Jack Harlow; costume designer Miyako Bellizzi; filmmaker Constance Tsang; Quen Blackwell, Devon Lee Carlson, and more.

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Naturally, there was plenty of festive Chanel sparkle in the room. Pidgeon paired a supple Coco Crush necklace with stacks of bracelets and rings, plus a Première Galon watch. Rubin opted for white-gold-and-diamond Coco Crush pieces and a Première Ribbon watch, while Harlow kept things spare with a black J12. At each seat, a jewel-like gold box engraved with the guest’s name served as a suitably Chanel alternative to a traditional place card.

The setting was equally shiny and new. The dinner marked the restaurant's first major private event since Chef Humm—best known for the three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park—opened Humm last month in the longtime former home of En Japanese Brasserie. Pierre Yovanovitch reimagined the space, which is filled with work by artists including Francesco Clemente and Rashid Johnson. Dinner featured some of Humm’s new signatures, including mini caviar bagels, tuna crudo, and roasted chicken.

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As coupe glasses of chocolate mousse arrived for dessert, Pidgeon stood to introduce rising singer-songwriter Girlsweetvoiced, who closed the evening with a spare three-song set. Among them was “Tonight,” her viral single sampling Joni Mitchell’s “California. ” Before performing it, the Canadian singer, whose real name is Adriana Mallya, explained how she had recorded the demo at the same Los Angeles studio where Mitchell made.

The studio helped pass along a letter from Mallya asking permission to use the sample, and, to her surprise, Mitchell gave it her blessing. A little fine jewelry, a few fresh faces, and a touch of Joni Mitchell made for a night of joyful encounters, indeed. Here, a few pieces to add to your holiday wishlist.