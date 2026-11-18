Chanel took over new restaurant Humm for a private dinner with Sarah Pidgeon, Jack Harlow, Ella Rubin and more.

, who kicked off the holiday season with a jewelry and watches dinner inside Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm’s new restaurant in the West Village.

Guests including Sarah Pidgeon, Ella Rubin, Quen Blackwell, Ella Beatty, Justine Skye, Constance Tsang, Miyako Bellizzi, Lux Pascal, Stella Jones, Lolo Zouai, Jack Harlow, Highdee Kuan, Devon Lee Carlson and Chris Black mingled in the restaurant’s side room over cocktails before sitting down for a candlelit dinner.

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“I’m so excited to eat here,” Pidgeon said prior to dinnertime, echoing the sentiment of most. “It smells so good. ”“They don’t really cling that much. I think actually I don’t want to hear anyone hearing me coming,” she said of her thin bangles.

“And it’s something you touch. I feel like while events are always so exciting to be around other people, it’s nice to just have something to do with your hands. ” Ahead, the “Love Story” star will be “crashing” a friend’s Thanksgiving, and working on planning a family trip to Sicily.

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“I’ve been leaning into getting cozy, making a dinner plan, trying to stay on top of my life,” she said. “I feel like because you’re spending more time inside, your home really matters. ”“For someone without pierced ears, it’s sort of the dream,” she said. Rubin is wrapping up a breakout year thanks to Prime Video series “Sterling Point,” which will return for a second season.

“It’s been wonderful. I’ve been working, luckily, which is always my goal and what I hope to get to do forever,” she said.

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