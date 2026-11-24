Sarah Pickering testifies she was drunk and made senseless jokes about killing her 100-year-old mother Pamela Mogford while her brother Jeremy Mogford faces trial for attempted murder.

Sarah Pickering, a 72-year-old woman standing trial at Oxford Crown Court, testified that she sent messages joking about killing her 100-year-old mother, Pamela Mogford, while suffering from the effects of excessive alcohol consumption. The daughter stated she was not making much sense after finishing a bottle of Pinot Grigio and starting a second while caring for her sick parent in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire. Pickering is accused alongside her brother, Jeremy Mogford, the founder of Browns Brasserie, of attempting to murder Mrs. Mogford by administering morphine to hasten her death.

Morphine Administration and Medical History

The siblings admit to administering liquid morphine Oramorph to Pamela Mogford on February 14, 2022, after their general practitioner had already given her two doses. Pickering told the court that she and her brother decided between themselves to give their mother a small amount of the prescribed medication to help ease her suffering rather than to hasten her demise. She stated that Mrs. Mogford was in such significant pain that nothing seemed to be being done for her by the medical staff at the time.

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Pickering testified that she administered the first dose but could not remember the exact quantity, after which her brother gave a second dose. When Mrs. Mogford became very agitated again, Pickering said she did not like seeing her mother in that state, so they decided to give another small dose to see if it would provide relief. She claimed to know it would not be a large amount and believed it might help alleviate the severe pain her mother was experiencing.

Text Messages Revealing Intent and State of Mind

During her testimony, Pickering was confronted with several text messages she sent to friends, her husband Paul Pidgeon, and Jeremy Mogford on the night before her mother died. One message read: 'I am actually killing her,' while another stated: 'I shall wait until Foyle is 'over then I can go to my grave knowing I have topped someone. It's certainly on my bucket list.' These messages came to light when police examined Paul Pidgeon's phone for unconnected reasons, leading to the discovery of the communications.

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When asked by her lawyer Benjamin Newton KC why she sent such messages, Pickering replied that her mother was suffering so much that she sent texts to her best friend Susan Hopkins saying: 'Hoping she will slip away in the night.' Another message said: 'Think we might give her some morphine tonight but don't tell anyone.' She maintained that these statements were made because she felt her mother was in severe distress and that the medical interventions were insufficient.

Alcohol Consumption and Courtroom Explanations

Pickering told the court that she had 'rather a lot to drink' by the time she sent the most alarming messages, which she claimed were not making any sense. She explained that she started another bottle of wine after finishing the first, and when asked about the first bottle of Pinot Grigio, she replied that it went down very well. She admitted she was likely on to a second bottle but claimed she watered it down, as she did not drink straight wine.

She was also asked about a message sent to a friend stating: 'Two injections from the Doc but not enough, just between me and you and the gatepost Jeremy and I have given two more and still not worked.' Another message said: 'I have another one ready shortly but she is away with the fairies.' When her lawyer asked if she wanted to kill her mother, she firmly replied: 'No I did not.' She attributed the flippant nature of the texts to having too much to drink and losing her ability to make coherent sense.

Further Communications and Final Moments

The court heard that shortly before 10pm, Pickering messaged her brother, who had returned home to Oxford, asking: 'Can I give some more? It's awful listening to this.' Jeremy Mogford replied: 'Yes, go ahead.' Pickering said she did not give her mother another dose at that time because she was asleep, but she would have done had she thought she needed it. She also mentioned a comment she allegedly made in front of friends earlier in the day: 'For fuck's sake mother hurry up and die.'

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Pickering stated she could not remember saying those words but said it was the kind of thing she would say, adding that her mother would have found it very amusing had she been more conscious. Mrs. Mogford died in the early hours of the next day in February 2022. Initially, her death was put down to old age, but police later uncovered the text messages that led to the murder investigation.

Aftermath and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Jurors were told that Pickering took her mother's remaining medication home with her, stating she intended to return it to the pharmacy but never got around to doing so. She was on holiday in Majorca at the time her brother was arrested. Pickering gave no comment in two police interviews when she returned from her trip. The trial continues at Oxford Crown Court as the jury considers the evidence regarding the siblings' actions and intentions in the final days of Pamela Mogford's life.