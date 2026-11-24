Sarah Pickering tells Oxford Crown Court she was intoxicated when sending disturbing texts about her mother Pamela Mogford, denying intent to murder the 100-year-old while her brother Jeremy Mogford faces similar charges.

Sarah Pickering, a 72-year-old woman standing trial at Oxford Crown Court, testified that she was in a state of severe incoherence due to excessive alcohol consumption when she sent disturbing text messages joking about killing her 100-year-old mother. Pickering is currently facing charges of attempting to murder Pamela Mogford, who died in February 2022 at her home in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire. Her brother, Jeremy Mogford, 79, the founder of Browns Brasserie, is being tried alongside her for the same offense, with both siblings accused of administering lethal doses of morphine to hasten their mother's death.

Alcohol Consumption and Confusion Claims

Pickering told the court that she had finished an entire first bottle of Pinot Grigio and had begun opening a second bottle while caring for her ailing mother on the night before the death. She claimed that this heavy drinking caused her to send messages that were nonsensical and not reflective of her true intentions. When questioned by her lawyer, Benjamin Newton KC, about why she wrote things like hoping her mother would slip away in the night, Pickering insisted that she was merely expressing her distress at seeing her mother in pain, rather than expressing a desire to kill her.

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During cross-examination, Newton highlighted that Pickering admitted to drinking wine extensively, noting that she had watered down the second bottle but was still heavily intoxicated. She acknowledged sending a message that read, I have never killed anyone before, and another stating that it would be easier if she had another glass of wine. Pickering maintained that these comments were made in a state of drunken confusion and were not literal confessions of criminal intent, arguing that her mind was not making much sense during that period.

Disputed Administration of Morphine

The core of the prosecution case rests on the administration of liquid morphine, specifically Oramorph, to Pamela Mogford on February 14. The siblings admit to giving the painkiller to their mother after her GP had already administered two doses. However, Pickering testified that the decision to administer additional morphine was made solely to alleviate her mother's severe suffering, not to cause her death. She stated that she gave the first dose but could not recall the exact amount, after which her brother Jeremy administered a second dose.

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Pickering claimed that her mother became agitated again after the second dose, prompting her and her brother to decide to give another small amount of the drug to see if it would help. She described messaging her brother, who had returned home to Oxford, to ask if she could give more morphine. He replied with a simple Yes, go ahead. Pickering said she did not administer a third dose because her mother fell asleep, but asserted that she would have done so had she believed it was necessary to stop the pain.

Disturbing Text Messages and Legal Consequences

Despite the defense of pain relief, the court was presented with a series of texts sent by Pickering to her husband, her best friend Susan Hopkins, and her brother. One message explicitly stated, I am actually killing her, while another read, I shall wait until Foyle is over then I can go to my grave knowing I have topped someone. It is certainly on my bucket list. These messages came to light when police examined the phone of Pickering's husband, Paul Pidgeon, for unconnected reasons.

Further texts revealed Pickering telling a friend that two injections from the doctor were not enough and that she and Jeremy had given two more doses. She also sent a message saying, For fuck sake mother hurry up and die, which she claimed was a flippant remark she might make that her mother would have found amusing had she been conscious. Pickering was on holiday in Majorca when her brother was arrested, and she gave no comment during two police interviews upon her return. Her mother ultimately died in the early hours of the following day, with the death initially attributed to old age before the discovery of these texts triggered a murder investigation.