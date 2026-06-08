Sarah Paulson's Bizarre Tony Awards Outfit and Friendship with Ella Beatty

Sarah Paulson, known for her role in American Horror Story, was dressed in a white-and-pink frock with a plunging neckline at the 79th Annual Tony Awards. She held hands with her costar Ella Beatty and appeared to have a conversation with Beatty on stage. Meanwhile, Beatty wore a white gown with a cutout over one hip and a large golden buckle.

Sarah Paulson put on an unexpectedly cozy display with her on-stage costar Ella Beatty at Sunday's 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. The 51-year-old actress was dressed in a bizarre white-and-pink frock featuring a plunging neckline that highlighted her cleavage.

She contrasted her high-volume ensemble with a chic dark bob with long bangs and rhinestone-covered open-toe heels. Her pal Beatty opted for a far more reserved and modest white gown with full sleeves and a long skirt, along with a cutout over one hip revealing a large golden buckle and a string belted around her waist





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Sarah Paulson Ella Beatty Tony Awards White-And-Pink Frock Plunging Neckline High-Volume Ensemble Chic Dark Bob Rhino-Stone-Covered Open-Toe Heels Pal Beatty White Gown Cutout Over One Hip Large Golden Buckle String Belted Around Her Waist

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