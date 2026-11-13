Sarah Paulson Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors on Podcast, Addresses Facial Asymmetry

Acclaimed actress Sarah Paulson firmly denies rumors of cosmetic procedures, stating she has done nothing to her face while discussing natural asymmetry and the pressures of Hollywood aging.

Sarah Paulson has decisively shut down persistent rumors regarding cosmetic surgery during a recent podcast appearance, stating unequivocally that she has not altered her appearance.

The American Horror Story star, aged 51, addressed the widespread internet speculation during an episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast, offering a clear and direct denial of the rumors.

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Paulson acknowledged that numerous observers believe she has undergone various procedures, ranging from lip fillers to forehead injections, yet she firmly rejected these claims with absolute clarity.

She told the hosts that people all over the internet think she has done her lips, her forehead, and everything else, emphasizing that she has done nothing to her face and has no substances injected into it.

The conversation about her appearance began when the hosts discussed whether Paulson preferred to be filmed from a specific side of her face during interviews and performances.

Paulson explained that her face is naturally asymmetrical, noting that one side appears less sharp and slightly softer than the other, which contributes to the public's misconception.

Her co-host and friend, Chelsea Handler, supported Paulson's explanation by affirming that she could see no signs of any cosmetic intervention or surgical alteration.

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Handler complimented Paulson, stating that she looks authentically like herself and does not appear to need any enhancements or professional beauty interventions.

Handler then predicted a future cultural shift against cosmetic procedures, to which Paulson responded by admitting she still looks at facelifts on the internet every day.

This admission reveals a personal habit that underscores the intense pressures of aging in Hollywood, even for an actress who staunchly defends her natural look.

The 51-year-old actress previously addressed these sensitive topics in April 2024 during an interview with her close friend and colleague Pedro Pascal.

During that earlier conversation, Paulson reiterated that she did not shoot anything into her face, maintaining consistency in her stance against public speculation.

She also discussed the physical demands of her theatrical work, specifically her performance in the Broadway play Appropriate, which highlighted the natural effects of acting.

Paulson noted that the intense facial expressions required for the role were causing new lines to form between her eyebrows, illustrating the inevitable effects of aging.

Her long-term relationship with actress Holland Taylor, who is 83 years old, has been a staple of her personal life for nearly a decade, having begun in 2015.

Fans have closely followed their relationship, yet Paulson maintains that her appearance is entirely natural despite the invasive nature of public scrutiny in the entertainment industry.

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The transparency Paulson offers in these interviews provides a refreshing perspective in an industry often criticized for its unrealistic and artificial beauty standards.

Her commitment to authenticity in both her professional and personal life reinforces her reputation as a grounded and relatable figure in Hollywood.

The recent podcast episode serves as a clear boundary against the relentless gossip that has circulated across social media platforms and entertainment news sites for years.

By addressing the rumors directly, Paulson has once again asserted her right to define her own image and reject invasive narratives about her body.

The exchange highlighted the supportive environment of the conversation, contrasting sharply with the often harsh and critical nature of online public discourse.

Handlers positive reinforcement helped create a safe space for Paulson to discuss the personal insecurities that even successful actresses face daily.

The actress remains a prominent figure in film and television, known for her versatile roles and her candid approach to discussing personal challenges.

Her refusal to conform to societal expectations about aging and beauty continues to resonate with audiences who value honesty and self-acceptance.

The podcast discussion brought the issue of plastic surgery rumors back into the spotlight, allowing Paulson to control the narrative once again.

Her consistent messaging over the past year demonstrates a clear and unwavering stance on the topic of cosmetic enhancement and personal autonomy.