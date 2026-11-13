Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Discuss Relationship and Plastic Surgery Rumors

Sarah Paulson denies plastic surgery rumors while discussing her long-term partnership with Holland Taylor, who addresses marriage views and living arrangements in new interviews.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor addressed public speculation regarding the actress's appearance and their relationship status in separate recent media appearances. Paulson explicitly denied undergoing cosmetic procedures while Taylor discussed why the couple does not plan to marry despite their decades-long partnership.

Denial Of Cosmetic Procedures

Paulson, aged 51, spoke directly to rumors about her appearance on the Thursday, November 12 episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast. She stated she does not inject anything into her face and has no filler. She noted that people all over the internet believe she has done her lips and forehead. Paulson also mentioned looking at facelifts every day but confirmed she has not shot anything into her face at this particular juncture. She joked that everyone knows she is 49 based on her current choices.

Also read Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson Explain Why They Avoid Working Together and Marriage

Views On Marriage And Independence

Taylor, aged 83, shared her perspective on marriage during an interview on Sirius XM's Bevelations on Friday, October 16. She and Paulson have been together since 2015. Taylor admitted that mixing work with pleasure by sharing the screen is not an appealing idea for them. She also addressed why they do not plan to walk down the aisle. She stated they have never talked about getting married and feel no need for it. Paulson added that the bond feels like marriage to her but the stoneness of legal marriage gives her the heebie-jeebies.

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Living Arrangements In New York

The couple discussed their living situation in New York with humor. Taylor noted that her place in New York is not big enough for both of them. Paulson quipped that she will stay where she is until Taylor decides to move. Taylor stated her life is really in New York. Paulson emphasized maintaining a sense of independence as a reason for avoiding legal marriage. She wants to feel freedom and maintain her own sense of self without formal constraints.

Career And Personal Balance

Both actresses value their individual careers alongside their relationship. Taylor mentioned making facial expressions multiple times a day all day for months on end during her play. She expected lines to appear permanently after the production ends. Paulson expressed happiness at not being married because it helped her maintain her identity. They both agree on the need for independence in their relationship dynamics.