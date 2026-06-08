Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty share a heartfelt moment on the Tony Awards red carpet amid fashion controversy

At the 79th Tony Awards, Sarah Paulson was seen holding hands with co‑star Ella Beatty, drawing attention for a cozy display and a polarizing white‑and‑pink gown that placed her among the event's worst‑dressed, while an interview revealed the depth of their friendship and Beatty's casting journey.

Sarah Paulson surprised observers with an unusually intimate moment on the red carpet of the 79th Annual Tony Awards, held Sunday at New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall.

The 51‑year‑old television star, who recently forged a friendship with fellow performer Kim Kardashian during their run in All's Fair, was seen holding hands with 25‑year‑old Ella Beatty, the daughter of Hollywood veterans Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. The two exchanged smiles, and at one point Beatty leaned in to whisper something that prompted a broad grin from Paulson.

While many celebrities arrived with partners or entourages, Paulson's long‑term companion Holland Taylor, the 83‑year‑old actress with whom she has been in a relationship since 2015, was notably absent. Their last public appearance together had been at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles earlier this year. Paulson's look quickly became a focal point of the night's fashion commentary, but for the wrong reasons. She chose a white‑and‑pink frock that defied conventional red‑carpet elegance.

The gown featured a deep plunging neckline that emphasized her cleavage, oversized ties that draped from her shoulders to her arms, and large red satin bows that hung limp at the waist. Floral appliqués covered the bodice, and the pink skirt appeared crinkled, adding a sense of visual clutter. To complement the busy silhouette, Paulson wore dangling silver feather‑like earrings and open‑toe heels encrusted with rhinestones.

Her hair was styled in a sleek dark bob with long bangs that were parted to reveal her forehead, a stark contrast to the exuberant dress. In comparison, Beatty opted for a more restrained white gown with full sleeves, a long flowing skirt, and a subtle hip cutout that revealed a gold‑toned buckle with a thin belt around her mid‑riff. Her hair fell in straight, pin‑slicked locks, providing a calm counterbalance to Paulson's flamboyance.

In an interview with Interview magazine published on June 5, Paulson reflected on her evolving relationship with Beatty. She explained that Beatty joined the Broadway production of Appropriate after original cast member Elle Fanning departed for the Timothée Chalamet‑led Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Paulson recounted that during the casting process, several actresses read for Fanning's part, but Beatty's audition left the creative team convinced she was the perfect fit.

"When she walked out, Michael and I looked at each other and thought, 'It's got to be Ella,'" Paulson said, describing Beatty as self‑possessed from the first meeting. Paulson also admitted she was unaware of Beatty's famous lineage, noting that the younger actress's name might not be instantly recognizable to a new generation despite her parents' legendary status.

The interview highlighted the genuine friendship that blossomed between the two performers, a bond that was on display as they stood side by side at the Tonys. While fashion critics listed Paulson among the night's worst‑dressed, the evening also underscored the supportive network forming behind the scenes of Broadway, as veteran actors like Paulson mentor emerging talent such as Beatty





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarah Paulson Ella Beatty Tony Awards 2026 Red Carpet Fashion Broadway Casting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fashion Fails Dominate the 2026 Tony Awards Red CarpetA look at the most disastrous outfits from the 2026 Tony Awards, as stars like Sarah Paulson and Rosie O'Donnell miss the mark.

Read more »

Sarah Paulson Sets Off a Statement Shoe Streak at the 2026 Tony AwardsPaulson, Sam Pinkleton, Melissa Barrera and more brought crystals, pearls, cap toes and sculptural platforms to the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet.

Read more »

The Best Dressed Stars of the 2026 Tony AwardsFrom Maya Rudolph in Chanel to Sarah Paulson in Erdem

Read more »

Sarah Paulson's Bizarre Tony Awards Outfit and Friendship with Ella BeattySarah Paulson, known for her role in American Horror Story, was dressed in a white-and-pink frock with a plunging neckline at the 79th Annual Tony Awards. She held hands with her costar Ella Beatty and appeared to have a conversation with Beatty on stage. Meanwhile, Beatty wore a white gown with a cutout over one hip and a large golden buckle.

Read more »