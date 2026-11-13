Sarah Millican Recovers After Emergency Appendix Surgery at Manchester Hospital

Comedian Sarah Millican underwent emergency surgery for a complicated appendix at Wythenshawe Hospital. She shares her recovery update while praising the medical staff.

Comedian Sarah Millican has successfully recovered following emergency surgery to remove a complicated appendix at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester. The fifty-one-year-old performer took to her social media platforms to share a lighthearted update with her fans, revealing that she had undergone the procedure after being rushed to the emergency department. Her husband, fellow comedian Gary Delaney, was present throughout the experience and assisted her during her recovery period.

The Medical Procedure and Diagnosis

Ms. Millican credited the medical team at Wythenshawe Hospital with expertly diagnosing her condition and performing the necessary intervention to remove her inflamed appendix. She described the organ as particularly gnarly, noting the complexity of the surgery required to resolve the issue safely. The comedian expressed deep gratitude for the rapid response of the staff in the accident and emergency department who identified the problem quickly.

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The diagnosis led to a swift surgical intervention that resolved the acute health crisis. Medical professionals on Ward A6 provided continuous care during her post-operative stay. Ms. Millican emphasized the high standard of care she received from the entire unit, highlighting the professionalism and kindness of the nurses and doctors involved in her treatment.

Gratitude for Hospital Staff and Support

In her detailed appreciation post, the comedian thanked the absolute geniuses and angels who looked after her during her stay. She specifically mentioned the staff who worked out what was wrong and handled the medical aspects with expertise. Ms. Millican noted that every single person she came into contact with was kind, smiling, and helpful throughout her ordeal.

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She humorously recalled the effects of the medication, mentioning she was in a fog of morphine and codeine while trying to remember names. Despite the clinical setting, she reported never having been so congratulated on a bodily function in her life. Her message emphasized the human element of healthcare, thanking the staff for their glorious and supportive attitude during a vulnerable time.

Personal Recovery and Social Updates

The comedian shared a photo of her husband pushing her in a wheelchair as they left the facility, joking that it looked like they were escaping but confirming they had full permission. She expressed her love for the moment captured by the camera, which showed the immediate aftermath of her discharge. The image also highlighted the supportive presence of her husband, who helped her navigate the transition back home.

Ms. Millican further acknowledged the role of her husband, sister, and best friend in her recovery. She indicated that she could not have managed the situation without their assistance. The post also included a look at a team display within the hospital, which she described as a wall of angels representing the staff who cared for her.

Professional Activities and Public Support

This health update follows the recent conclusion of her international Late Bloomer tour. The comedian has been engaging in other professional projects, including her podcast Standard Issue and preparations for live performances scheduled for 2027. Her social media activity also shows her continuing to support other figures in the entertainment industry.

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Ms. Millican recently posted in support of fellow comedian Lucy Beaumont, who has revealed herself as a whistleblower in the David Walliams investigation. The investigation involves allegations dating back to 2003 and concerns the age of consent laws. Ms. Millican shared posts calling for an urgent review of legal protections for teenagers.

The comedian has thrown her support behind the campaign led by the group Close The Consent Group. This organization fights to close the legal consent gap that currently allows adults to have sex with sixteen and seventeen-year-olds. Her public endorsement aligns with her broader engagement with social issues affecting young people in the entertainment sector.