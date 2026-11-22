Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s daughter Charlotte, 17, made a striking appearance alongside her famous mother at the People and InStyle Drive-By Party in Las Vegas. Standing noticeably taller than Gellar, the teen showcased her own sense of style in a leather jacket, black mini skirt, booties and sheer stockings while Gellar wore a sparkling black mini dress. The duo held hands and coordinated their long, soft waves. Charlotte revealed she is taking weekly acting classes with her parents' longtime coach and described acting as her favorite thing, expressing excitement about starting her career soon. Meanwhile, Gellar's 14-year-old son Rocky could not attend because he had a race that weekend, with Freddie Prinze Jr. accompanying him.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s daughter, Charlotte, was a good deal taller than her famous mom during a recent red carpet appearance. In photos from the People and InStyle Drive-By Party in Las Vegas on Friday evening, Charlotte, 17, posed alongside Gellar, 49, in a leather jacket and black mini skirt paired with black booties and sheer black stockings.

Charlotte Grace Prinze towered over mom Sarah Michelle Gellar at a pre-F1 Grand Prix event in Las Vegas on Friday, as seen above. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, meanwhile, matched her daughter’s vibe in a sparkling black mini dress and a matching black handbag. Both mother and daughter styled their hair in long, soft waves, and the duo held hands while posing at the event.if she planned to follow in her parents’ footsteps, Charlotte responded, “Yes, of course.

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” She added that she’s in weekly acting classes. Gellar told the outlet that Charlotte is working with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s acting coach. The couple is seen above in 2024. Gellar interjected that Charlotte is studying the craft with a coach that she and her longtime husband “started with” in the industry.

The teen gushed to the outlet that acting is her “favorite thing. ” She added, “I’m so excited and I can’t wait to start hopefully soon. ” When asked by the outlet if she was “nervous” for the pre-F1 event, she replied, “I was before, but I’m excited now. ”Gellar, seen above with son Rocky in an undated photo, said he couldn’t come because he “has a race this weekend.

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”Meanwhile, proud mom Gellar updated the outlet on her 14-year-old son Rocky — whom she also shares with Prinze Jr., 50.

“Rocky is racing and he had a race this weekend, so he couldn’t come,” Gellar explained. “So we’re representing here, and Freddie and Rocky are at his race. ”Gellar, seen here with Prinze Jr. in a 2023 snapshot, previously said Charlotte will have “different expectations” if she decides to act. Gellar — who married her “Scooby-Doo” co-star back in 2002 — has spoken out about Charlotte’s acting ambitions in the past.

“But she’s just not going on camera while she’s living under our roof,” she clarified. “There’ll be different expectations for her, so she needs to learn everything there is first. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Charlotte Grace Prinze towered over mom Sarah Michelle Gellar at a pre-F1 Grand Prix event in Las Vegas on Friday, as seen above.

Gellar told the outlet that Charlotte is working with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s acting coach. The couple is seen above in 2024. Gellar, seen above with son Rocky in an undated photo, said he couldn't come because he"has a race this weekend.

"Gellar, seen here with Prinze Jr. in a 2023 snapshot, previously said Charlotte will have"different expectations" if she decides to act.