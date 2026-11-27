Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses the key elements sustaining her long-term union with Freddie Prinze Jr., highlighting communication, privacy, and mutual respect.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar recently shared intimate details about the longevity of her marriage to actor Freddie Prinze Jr. during a public appearance at the PEOPLE x InStyle Drive-By Party 2026 in Las Vegas. The star emphasized that their enduring relationship is built on a foundation of continuous improvement in communication and mutual support as partners.

Gellar, 49, reflected on her professional and personal history with Prinze Jr., noting that their bond has evolved significantly since they first collaborated. She credited their ability to navigate life together to a conscious effort to maintain respect and understanding, a sentiment she expressed while celebrating their twenty-fourth wedding anniversary on social media.

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The Origin of a Hollywood Power Couple

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar first crossed paths professionally while filming the 1997 horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer. Their professional collaboration eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading the pair to star together in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie.

Following two years of dating, the couple formalized their union in Mexico in 2002. Since then, they have built a family that includes a daughter, Charlotte Grace, who is 17 years old, and a son, Rocky James, who is 14. Gellar marked their milestone 24th anniversary by posting throwback photographs on Instagram, captioning the tribute with a reflection on how much has changed since they began their journey together.

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Strategies for Maintaining a Strong Bond

When speaking to PEOPLE at the Las Vegas event, Gellar explained that maintaining a degree of privacy within their relationship has been instrumental in strengthening their connection. She described her identity as split between her public persona and her private self, stating that she is Sarah Michelle Gellar publicly and Sarah Prinze privately.

Gellar also highlighted practical habits that help minimize conflict, such as ensuring they have separate spaces to retreat to. She joked that having more than one bathroom in their home has helped them avoid petty disagreements. According to the actress, these small adjustments contribute to a healthier dynamic where both partners can recharge away from one another.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Echoes Commitment to Respect

Freddie Prinze Jr. has previously reinforced the importance of respect in their marriage. In a July 2025 interview with Variety, the actor admitted that neither he nor Gellar is perfect. He acknowledged that they occasionally irritate each other but emphasized that mutual respect remains the cornerstone of their interaction.

Prinze Jr. suggested that their friendship may be the underlying secret to their success as a couple. He noted that they were friends first, which likely provided a stable base for their romantic relationship. This perspective aligns with Gellar's comments about the necessity of putting in consistent work to maintain any meaningful relationship.

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Continuous Effort in Modern Relationships

Both Gellar and Prinze Jr. appear to agree that maintaining a long-term partnership requires active engagement and intentionality. Gellar stressed that the effort required for a healthy relationship extends beyond marriage to include friendships and other personal connections.

The actress reiterated that communication is not a static skill but an area that continues to improve over time. By focusing on being supportive partners and respecting each other's individuality, the couple has managed to sustain their relationship through two decades of marriage. Their experience offers a candid look at how public figures navigate the challenges of staying together while maintaining their individual careers and identities.