Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot: 'Overwhelming' but 'Legendary' Team

Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses her return to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer franchise for the upcoming reboot, expressing both excitement and nerves about reviving the iconic series.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Sarah Michelle Gellar is speaking out about her feelings regarding the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. The actress is set to reprise her iconic role as the quick-witted Vampire Slayer, Buffy Summers, which she first portrayed in the supernatural drama that premiered in 1997.

While Gellar has previously expressed her desire to leave the character behind, a powerhouse team assembled by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and producer Gail Berman, convinced her to return. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival is rumored to center around a new slayer, with Gellar appearing in a recurring role. In an interview with People, Gellar candidly discussed the conflicting emotions she experiences about reviving such a beloved and influential series, which has spawned a vast Buffyverse encompassing acclaimed audio adventures, comics, and the five-season spinoff Angel. She shared her thoughts on the experience: 'I wish there was a better word than overwhelming. It's heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time... because you have to do it right. And I think we have this team in place that is legendary, from Chloé Zhao to the Zucks, to Gail Berman. And I think people are going to be pretty impressed.' This anticipated reboot promises to attract both longtime fans eager to revisit the beloved world of Buffy Summers and newcomers ready to discover the magic of the Slayer.





