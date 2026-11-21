Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. reveal a shocking family link found through Ancestry testing that connects their grandparents in the Bronx, proving how small the world truly is for the celebrity couple.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. have uncovered a striking familial link that challenges their previous understanding of their shared history. On Friday, November 21, Gellar, 49, announced that the couple recently utilized the DNA testing service Ancestry to explore their genealogy. The results revealed a surprising geographic proximity between their ancestors, leading them to reassess the likelihood of their grandparents ever having crossed paths during their youth.

Gellar noted that they had previously joked that their sole familial link was her attendance at the same high school that her husband's father attended. This brief overlap was long considered their only tangible connection to their spouses' side of the family. However, the new data from Ancestry suggests a much deeper historical intersection in New York City. The revelation adds a layer of fate to their relationship, suggesting that their families may have been neighbors in the past, even if they did not interact directly.

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The couple first met while filming the 1997 horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, but their romance was not immediate. Their journey began on the set of a film in Southport, North Carolina, in April 2020. Although their romance eventually led to a marriage in 2002, their initial interaction was strictly professional and platonic. Prinze Jr. explained that they were shooting near Wilmington, and Southport was merely an hour's drive away, making it the most accessible location for the cast and crew.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled that he began driving Gellar between locations, which served as the catalyst for their friendship. He admitted that he initially wanted to be her friend because he thought she was too skinny and wished to cook for her, a gesture that aligns with his family's culture. He added that they engaged in deep conversations about life and their completely different philosophies on various topics, which solidified their bond during the production.

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Their weekly barbecue gatherings at Gellar's house became a routine where Prinze Jr. and his cousins would cook food for her and her friends. This ritual ensured that everyone was fed and helped transition their relationship from co-workers to close friends. Prinze Jr. emphasized that this culinary tradition was the foundation of their enduring friendship, which eventually blossomed into romance. The couple has since celebrated their lasting partnership, with Gellar marking 22 years of wedded bliss in a past social media post.

Freddie Prinze Jr., who was born in Los Angeles and raised in New Mexico, carries the legacy of his late father, comedian Freddie Prinze, who was originally from New York. This background makes the recent discovery of their grandparents living near each other in the Bronx even more significant for the couple. The connection bridges the gap between Prinze Jr.'s New York roots and Gellar's native New York upbringing, creating a unified family narrative.

The couple has built a large family together since tying the knot, welcoming daughter Charlotte in 2009 and son Rocky in 2012. Their relationship has continued to evolve over the years, with recent appearances showing them engaging in workout sessions together shortly after Gellar returned from a European getaway. Gellar shared these moments on her Instagram Story on Monday, August 3, highlighting their commitment to staying active as a couple.

The revelation from Ancestry serves as a modern echo of their long-standing bond, proving that their families may have been destined to intersect. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. continue to share their life updates with fans, balancing their professional careers with their personal growth. The new genetic information adds a fascinating chapter to their story, reinforcing the idea that the world is indeed smaller than they previously thought.