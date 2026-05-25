Sarah Lindsay's hair loss journey: 'I thought I was going to lose my entire head of hair'

Sarah Lindsay, a personal trainer and founder of Roar Fitness, shares her hair loss journey after waking up to find her pillow covered in hair. She discusses the panic she felt and the impact it had on her self-confidence and career.

My hair has taken a battering over the years. At 17, I’d lay it across an ironing board and press out the natural wave with an iron.

By my mid-20s, I was bleaching it, too – I’ve always been blonde and hated my hair suddenly going darker. All that straightening and dyeing meant that throughout my 30s it wasn’t in the best, silkiest shape, but I still had loads of it and never had a problem with handfuls of hair in the shower drain or on my brush.

Which is why nothing could have prepared me for what happened in the summer of 2021, when I was 41. One morning I woke up to find my pillow covered in hair. My hands shot up to my head and, as I ran my fingers through my roots, I could feel patches of bare skin. It sounds horrid, but at that point I hadn’t washed my hair for a week.

It had been tied up in a bun, probably hiding what was happening. After washing it, I lifted the damp hair at the back of my head and took a photo in the mirror with my phone. There were bald patches all over my scalp. Sitting on the bathroom floor, staring at that screen in horror, the panic was overwhelming.

I kept thinking: ‘What if I lose my entire head of hair? ’ I’m a personal trainer and founder of Roar Fitness – where clients have included singers Mel B, Ellie Goulding and Pixie Lott, as well as TV star Graham Norton – and, in my industry, hair is shorthand for health. Nothing could have prepared me for what happened in the summer of 2021 when I woke up to find my pillow covered in hair





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