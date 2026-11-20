Celebrity trainer Sarah Lindsay shares her severe post-procedure experience with CO2 laser resurfacing, detailing the intense swelling and recovery challenges after treatment by Dr. Richard Devine.

Celebrity personal trainer Sarah Lindsay recently highlighted the severe physical consequences of cosmetic interventions, detailing a harrowing recovery from CO2 laser resurfacing treatment. The 45-year-old former elite athlete experienced significant swelling, redness, and temporary vision impairment immediately following the procedure at aesthetics doctor Richard Devine's London skin clinic.

Shifting Perceptions of Aging and Treatment History

For years, Sarah Lindsay received compliments on appearing younger than her actual age, but this trend reversed as she approached her mid-40s. Upon turning 43, she noticed a distinct shift in her facial appearance, characterized by eyelids that took longer to lift each morning and the emergence of permanent fine lines. These natural signs of aging were compounded by the hormonal disruptions caused by multiple rounds of IVF, which significantly impacted her skin condition.

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Lindsay has a complex history with injectables and aesthetic treatments. While she previously enjoyed the results of forehead Botox, an experiment with Masseter Botox six years ago resulted in a disastrous outcome. The injection into her jaw muscles caused the left side of her face to drop dramatically, leaving her unable to smile properly for ten months. This negative experience effectively ruled out further injectables around her delicate eye area, prompting her to research alternative non-surgical options.

The CO2 Laser Procedure and Immediate Aftermath

On the advice of Dr. Richard Devine, Lindsay underwent CO2 laser resurfacing at his London clinic. The doctor explained that the treatment works by delivering precise laser energy to remove the top layers of damaged skin while stimulating the body's natural healing response. This process boosts collagen and elastin production, aiming to deliver firmer and smoother skin results that can last for years, unlike the three-to-six-month duration of typical Botox sessions.

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Although the £1,200 cost was significantly higher than the approximately £300 fee for a Botox session, the long-term efficacy justified the expense for Lindsay. After applying numbing cream and wearing protective goggles, the 40-minute procedure induced mild stinging and heat but no severe pain. Immediately following the treatment, her face appeared as if she were wearing a bright red mask, a visual shock that Dr. Devine had warned would be followed by four to five days of inflammation.

Severe Swelling and Critical Recovery Protocol

The morning after the procedure, which occurred on Christmas Eve, Lindsay woke up in distress. Her eyes were so swollen, red, and puffy that she could barely see, leading her to compare her appearance to someone who had just fought a heavyweight boxer. Overwhelmed by the intensity of the swelling, she sent a photo to Dr. Devine before Christmas lunch at her mother's house. The doctor reassured her that such a severe reaction was a normal part of the healing process for this intensive treatment.

To manage the recovery, Lindsay adhered to a strict regimen designed to minimize inflammation and prevent infection. She avoided alcohol and exercise, as increased blood flow and body heat could exacerbate swelling and delay healing. For the first seven days, she applied Aquaphor barrier repair cream daily to protect the compromised skin. Once the outermost layer began to flake off and reveal new skin, she switched to the Ink Illusions DermaFactor Post-Treatment Recovery Cream.

Impact on Professional Brand and Future Considerations

As a celebrity trainer whose high-profile clientele includes singers Ellie Goulding and Mel B, maintaining a pristine physical appearance is integral to Lindsay's personal brand. The intense downtime and visible recovery period highlighted the significant trade-offs involved in pursuing aggressive aesthetic enhancements. While the procedure aims for long-term rejuvenation, the immediate aftermath proved to be a challenging period of social and physical adjustment.

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This experience underscores the importance of realistic expectations when undergoing intensive dermatological procedures. Despite the horror of the initial recovery phase, the procedure represents a commitment to natural-looking improvement without the muscle relaxation effects of neurotoxins. For individuals considering similar treatments, understanding the potential for severe swelling and the necessity of strict post-care protocols is essential for navigating the path to smoother, firmer skin.