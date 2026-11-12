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'Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker are dynamite': This British drama is your next binge-watch

RedMagDaily#312 in United States
'Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker are dynamite': This British drama is your next binge-watch
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And all five series are ready to binge...

If there's one thing British television knows how to do, it's deliver a seriously good drama. And when you've got Sarah Lancashire and, the BBC series that might have first aired back in 2012 but is absolutely worth revisiting .

, the five-series drama serves up a delicious mix of complicated relationships, family secrets, unexpected romance and plenty of emotional twists.are Alan and Celia , two childhood sweethearts who reconnect in their seventies after more than 60 years apart. Their unexpected reunion soon blossoms into romance, but while the pair are busy enjoying their second chance at love, their respective families have rather a lot going on.

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Gillian is a farmer and single mother whose personal life is, shall we say, complicated. Caroline, meanwhile, is a successful headteacher dealing with the fallout of her husband's affair. Last Tango in Halifax so compelling is its ability to switch from laugh-out-loud funny to utterly heartbreaking in the space of a single scene. And if you're already a fan of Wainwright's work, you'll know she has a knack for writing brilliantly complicated women.

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Gillian and Caroline are no exception.are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. So, whether you're after a comforting weekend watch, a brilliantly written family drama or simply want to see two of Britain's best actresses doing what they do best, this one's well worth adding to your list.

RedMagDaily#312 in United States

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