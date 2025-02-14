Sarah Jessica Parker to Receive PEN/Audible Literary Service Award for Championing Reading and Literacy

Actress and Producer Sarah Jessica Parker will be awarded the prestigious PEN/Audible Literary Service Award for her dedication to promoting reading and literacy, particularly in the face of rising book bans.

Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her role in the popular series 'Sex and the City,' will be awarded the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award for her dedication to promoting reading and literacy. The award recognizes her contributions to the literary world, including her publishing imprint SJP Lit, which focuses on showcasing diverse voices in American literature. Parker's advocacy for reading comes at a critical time when book bans are on the rise, targeting works by underrepresented authors.

The PEN America organization, which presents the award, highlights Parker's efforts in pushing back against these bans and championing the freedom to read. The PEN/Audible Literary Service Award has a history of honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to literature and its accessibility. Previous recipients include renowned authors and publishers who have captivated audiences and promoted understanding of the human condition. Sarah Jessica Parker's involvement in various literary projects, such as her publishing imprint and executive producer role in the documentary 'The Librarians,' solidifies her commitment to supporting writers and ensuring the continued vibrancy of literature.The award ceremony will take place at PEN America's annual spring gala on May 15th, where Parker will be celebrated for her unwavering support of literacy and her role in amplifying the voices of emerging writers





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SARAH JESSICA PARKER PEN/AUDIBLE LITERARY SERVICE AWARD BOOK BANS LITERACY READING SJP LIT PEN AMERICA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sarah Jessica Parker to be honored this spring by PEN AmericaSarah Jessica Parker will be this year’s recipient of PEN America’s “Literary Service” award.

Read more »

Sarah Jessica Parker Brings Carrie's Layered Chic to SundanceSarah Jessica Parker attends Sundance Film Festival in a layered look combining a corset dress with a cardigan and parka jacket, showcasing a trend seen on recent runways.

Read more »

Sarah Jessica Parker's Sundance Outfit Channels Her Inner Carrie BradshawSarah Jessica Parker attended the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in a look reminiscent of her iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. Pairing a voluminous dress with a parka, Parker embraced the layering trend, adding a dark blue button-up, a chunky cardigan, and a black parka. The outfit was completed with knee-high fuchsia suede boots and a string of pearls, showcasing Parker's signature Carrie-core style.

Read more »

Sarah Jessica Parker Stirs Up Sundance Drama in Magenta Suede Boots and a Quadruple-Layered DressHanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity.

Read more »

Sarah Jessica Parker's Boots Prove Knee-Highs Are a Winter Shoe StapleIsabel Bekele, a writer for InStyle, highlights Sarah Jessica Parker's recent outfit choice featuring eye-catching knee-high boots. She explores how the boots complement Parker's style and offer a versatile option for winter wardrobes. Bekele suggests incorporating colorful boots into outfits and emphasizes the versatility of knee-high boots for various occasions.

Read more »

Naomi Watts Wore the Most 2025 Version of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Go-To ShoesNaomi Watts wore slingback Mary Jane pumps. The trending shoes featured a practical detail that makes them comfortable and versatile. Shop heeled Mary Janes for winter from Nordstrom, Amazon, and Zappos.

Read more »