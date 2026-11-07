Sarah J. Maas Uses Russian Folklore in New ACOTAR Book

Sarah J. Maas reveals new mythological influences in her sixth ACOTAR book, expanding her use of global folklore beyond Greek and Norse traditions.

After a five-year hiatus, fantasy author Sarah J. Maas has returned with a new entry in her globally bestselling A Court of Thorns and Roses series. The sixth installment, titled A Court of Splintered Harmony, marks the first movement of the larger Valkyrie Cycle. This latest addition continues to explore the magical realm of Prythian, a setting that has defined the romantasy genre since its inception. Readers who revisit the previous volumes are discovering deep connections between the narrative and ancient mythological sources.

Folklore Roots Define Maas Series

Many elements of the A Court of Thorns and Roses saga derive from traditional storytelling. Fans have noted that the faerie courts and cursed romance arcs reflect Scottish ballads and Norwegian folk tales. These influences have long been central to the series. Now, the newest book expands this mythological framework to include Russian folklore. This shift introduces new narrative challenges for the characters.

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Beauty and the Beast Origins

The original A Court of Thorns and Roses book began as a darker reinterpretation of the classic tale. Sarah J. Maas moved beyond the Disney adaptation to use older French versions of the story. The opening chapter mirrors the 19th-century version by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. In that tale, a merchant steals a rose, and his youngest daughter pays with her freedom. Maas reimagines the protagonist Feyre as a huntress rather than a bookish character. This change creates a more aggressive dynamic for the romance arc.

Norwegian Folk Tale Connections

Sarah J. Maas cites East of the Sun and West of the Moon as one of her all-time favorite fairy tales. This Norwegian story was collected in the 19th century by Peter Christen Asbjørnsen and Jørgen Moe. The narrative features a bear who takes a young woman to a castle. This element directly inspired the character Tamlin, who transforms into a bear. The heroine in the folk tale seeks to rescue an enchanted prince. This mirrors Feyre's journey to reclaim Tamlin after their separation.

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Scottish Ballad Influences

The name Tamlin itself comes from a traditional Scottish border ballad called Tam Lin. Maas has stated that she used this name as a subtle nod to the source material. The ballad features a lady who must rescue her lover from the Fairies. This theme of rescue and transformation appears throughout the Valkyrie Cycle. The author continues to weave these older stories into modern fantasy settings. The connection to Scottish literature adds historical depth to the Prythian saga.

Impact on Future Story Arcs

The inclusion of Russian folklore suggests new directions for the Valkyrie Cycle. Readers expect more diverse mythological influences in upcoming books. Sarah J. Maas has built a dedicated fanbase by blending these traditions. The return to print has sparked interest in the earlier volumes. Fans are re-reading the series to spot new references. The author's method of using folklore remains a key element of her success.