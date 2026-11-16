Sarah Isgur Warns DOJ Hollowed Out Under Trump Administration

ABC legal analyst Sarah Isgur warns the Department of Justice is being hollowed out under Donald Trump, risking its ability to defend the administration against Congress or uphold legal standards.

ABC News legal analyst Sarah Isgur issued a stark warning regarding the current state of the United States Department of Justice, stating that President Donald Trump has so significantly reduced the agency's capacity that it may lack the personnel necessary to represent his administration in legal battles. During an appearance on ABC's "This Week," Isgur suggested that the department has been hollowed out to such an extent that there might not be any capable staff left to fight Congress on behalf of the executive branch.

Department of Justice Staffing Crisis

The severity of the staffing shortage was highlighted by Isgur during her interview with host Martha Raddatz, who noted that the White House is preparing to engage in significant conflicts with congressional investigations. Isgur expressed deep concern about the operational reality of the department, noting that the attrition of personnel is happening in real time. She stated that she does not know what institutional capacity will remain by New Year's Day regarding the agency's ability to defend against these political and legal challenges.

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Isgur pointed to specific examples of the dysfunction within the legal framework currently being managed by the Trump administration. She described a docket as "bonkers" due to the severe lack of qualified individuals available to sign necessary legal briefs. According to the legal analyst, the arguments currently being presented by the remaining or newly appointed attorneys are so deficient that they are sanctionable, indicating a fundamental breakdown in the quality of legal defense being provided by the Justice Department.

Senate Dynamics and Judicial Nominations

Shifting focus to the legislative branch, Isgur shared insights gained from her attendance at the Federalist Society convention earlier in the week. She advised viewers to observe the behavior of conservative women, whom she referred to as the "judicial moms," as their reactions would reveal the true sentiments of Republican senators regarding the previous two years of the Trump presidency. This social and political indicator is viewed as a critical barometer for the upcoming political maneuvering within the Senate.

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Isgur emphasized that the Republican-controlled Senate currently has a deadline of six weeks to act on the President's judicial nominations. She stated that the speed at which these nominations are moved forward will serve as a significant signal of how strongly the Senate is aligned with the White House. However, she noted there is every indication that many senators may not show up to vote, suggesting a potential lack of enthusiasm or political capital for these confirmations despite the urgency.

Legal Defense and Criminal Implications

On the topic of executive resistance to oversight, Attorney General Todd Blanche has indicated that certain forms of congressional investigation resistance could be classified as criminal offenses. This stance adds another layer of complexity to the interactions between the executive and legislative branches, as the Justice Department is theoretically responsible for enforcing such laws. However, Isgur's claims regarding the hollowing out of the agency cast doubt on the department's ability to effectively pursue these criminal charges or defend the administration against related counter-claims.

The convergence of a depleted legal workforce, uncertain Senate cooperation, and aggressive White House posturing against investigations creates a volatile political environment. As the administration prepares to fight congressional inquiries, the internal capacity of the Department of Justice to manage these high-stakes legal battles remains in question. The coming weeks will likely determine whether the institution can function as intended or if the structural damage identified by Isgur will result in long-term operational failures.