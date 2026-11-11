Sarah Gaunt Replaces Professor X as Marvel's Evil Mentor in Uncanny X-Men

Marvel's Uncanny X-Men #38 casts Sarah Gaunt as a twisted replacement for Charles Xavier, recruiting runaway mutants as the Scavenged to hunt down Mutina.

Marvel has introduced a new villain designed to take the place of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, and the character leading that shift is Sarah Gaunt. In Uncanny X-Men #38, credited to Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio, Matt Wilson and Clayton Cowles, Gaunt attempts to set up her own school for young mutants. The storyline has drawn attention because Gaunt openly states that she wants to replace Xavier, the mutant mentor who has long defined the franchise.

The move follows Xavier's retirement from the X-Men franchise in 2025. In that period, Xavier escaped imprisonment and travelled to the stars with his longtime love Lilandra Neramani, hoping to rescue their daughter Xandra. Before leaving, he pleaded with his former students to abandon their resentments and build a new school, and he departed X-Men canon for 'the last time'.

Also read Ranking the Top 10 Strongest X-Men Teams in Marvel History

How Sarah Gaunt Built Her Scavenged Mutant Team

Sarah Gaunt freed four mutants from the X-Finity project and brought the brainwashed runaways under her control as the Scavenged. Able to take the form of the horrific, super-strong Hag, Gaunt used her power to take control of a group that had already been targeted by X-Finity because of past trauma.

In Uncanny X-Men #38, Gaunt sets the group up in a mansion and hands out costumes and a mission. She persuades them to track down and brutalize the villainous mutant Mutina. Coercing them into what appears to be the murder of Mutina is intended to bind them more tightly to her.

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Gaunt also instructs the Scavenged to address her as 'Mommy' and claims she scavenged them from certain death. That framing presents her as a rescuer while she keeps the young mutants dependent on her, which is what makes the character such a despicable villain in the series.

Why Sarah Gaunt Wants to Replace Charles Xavier

Sarah Gaunt is motivated by her hatred of Charles Xavier, and she says she wants to replace the X-Men's founder with 'students of my own'. Uncanny X-Men #38 shows that she is no longer focused on destroying Xavier. Instead, she wants to become a twisted mutant mentor who stands in his place.

The series has revealed some details of Gaunt's backstory, but not the full reason for her fixation. The two met at a young age at Oxford University and dated until Gaunt faked a pregnancy, and Xavier realized the truth thanks to his powers. After the breakup, Gaunt had a son named Peter, who died during Hurricane Katrina.

Gaunt surrendered herself to the water after her son's death and emerged as the incredibly powerful Hag, with claws made of Somber Steel, a material formed from the mystically transmuted blades of murderers. She later began working for X-Finity, capturing mutants to be experimented on, and attempted to kill Rogue's Louisiana X-Men as an attack on Xavier's legacy. Gaunt has said she took the death of her son 'poorly', and the comic suggests she may be projecting her grief and rage onto an old flame.

Rogue's Louisiana X-Men Face Their Evil Opposites

Sarah Gaunt has given the Louisiana X-Men a stay of execution, but the series has made clear that the two groups are already moving toward a rematch. Gaunt is using the body of Mutina to taunt Rogue's team, keeping the conflict personal and immediate.

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Gaunt is not simply leading evil mutants. She is brainwashing young runaways who have nowhere else to go, and she uses her resources to keep them on the hook. That contrast gives the story its central tension, because Xavier's morally compromised later stories still centered on a genuine desire to help and teach young mutants.

The Louisiana X-Men's mission cannot stop at defeating Gaunt and the Scavenged. They also need to rescue the young mutants from her thrall, and the story hints that there is a place where those rescued mutants can be sent.

Emma Frost Positioned as Xavier's True Successor

Marvel has positioned Emma Frost as Charles Xavier's true successor by having her found the new mutant school Graymatter Lane in X-Men United. While Sarah Gaunt has declared herself Xavier's replacement, Frost's school presents a very different model of mentorship for the franchise's young mutants.

The contrast between the two schools is the core of the next phase of the franchise. Gaunt's school is built on coercion, trauma and loyalty enforced through a mission of violence, while Frost's school follows the teaching and protection principles that Xavier championed before his departure in 2025.