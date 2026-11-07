Sarah Ferguson Secures £10,000 Monthly Home in Surrey With Gulf Backing

Sarah Ferguson has relocated to a Surrey estate costing £10,000 monthly, funded by a Middle Eastern benefactor, while maintaining close ties with Prince Andrew amid evolving family dynamics.

Sarah Ferguson has established a high-profile residence in Surrey, signaling a strategic shift in her post-royal lifestyle. The former Duchess of York secured a gated property near the Berkshire border with monthly rental costs totaling £10,000. This financial arrangement is reportedly supported by a wealthy benefactor from the Middle East who also covers staff expenses. Her recent public appearance at a memorial service for Paddy McNally marked her first return to Britain in over a year.

Financial Support And Housing Details

The £10,000 monthly rent for the Surrey home is paid by a Middle Eastern benefactor who also funds a small team of staff members. This patronage allows Ferguson to maintain a luxurious standard of living despite the absence of her royal title. Sources indicate she is already searching for a larger permanent home, potentially in Gulf states where she maintains strong business connections. Her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, continues to have significant support among royal families in that region.

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Co-Dependency With Prince Andrew

Ferguson and Prince Andrew remain in close contact despite their separation from Royal Lodge in February. They have lived separately since being displaced, with Andrew relocating to Norfolk properties on the Sandringham Estate. Ferguson previously stayed at a Swiss chalet owned by Paddy McNally. Their relationship is described as co-dependent, bound by shared financial interests and past controversies rather than romantic love. They have been seen together in Norfolk with mutual acquaintances.

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Public Return And Memorial Attendance

The former Duchess of York attended the memorial service for Paddy McNally in Knightsbridge to make her public comeback. McNally, a Formula One businessman, was a former partner and lifelong friend who died in July at age 88. Princes Beatrice and Eugenie joined their mother at the London event, supporting her after a period of low visibility. This appearance followed an absence from McNally's August funeral, suggesting a calculated timing for her re-emergence.

Future Plans And Regional Relocation

Rumors suggest the couple may relocate to the Middle East if Prince Andrew clears a police investigation regarding misconduct allegations. The region offers a potential environment for family reconciliation away from intense media scrutiny. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie regularly visit the Gulf states, which could facilitate a smoother transition. Such a move would align with preferences within the Palace to distance the couple from the United Kingdom.