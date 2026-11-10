Sarah Ferguson in touch with ex-Prince Andrew as expert warns royal downfall 'has further to go' after arrest

Police Scotland confirms 'active inquiries' into allegations involving former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein at the Balmoral Castle royal estate.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have lost his royal titles, but the scandal surrounding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein continues to follow him — and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.reported that while it's unclear whether the former Duchess of York has seen her ex-husband recently, the two remain in contact. FORMER PRINCE ANDREW, SARAH FERGUSON DUBBED ROYAL FAMILY’S ‘BONNIE AND CLYDE’ AS EPSTEIN FALLOUT GROWS: AUTHOR Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025 in London.

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People magazine reported that the former Duchess of York has been in touch with her ex-husband. Fox News Digital reached out to Ferguson's spokesperson for comment.

"It is not surprising," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "If Andrew came to court, she might well be called as a witness. Much depends on whether the police in Britain can obtain the. But there is no way back for Andrew.

He hasn't helped the FBI. He has no support. He has no reputation to lose. It can't get much worse.

His fall is unique. It has further to go.

" Sarah Ferguson and former Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015, in Ascot, England. Andrew has been issued a witness summons in a civil fraud case, marking what is believed to be the first such summons issued to a member of the British royal family since 1870, The Associated Press reported.

The summons comes after a High Court judge in London ruled in October that Andrew could be called to testify about a payment he received in connection with the case. Andrew may apply to have the summons set aside, so there is no guarantee he will testify, the AP reported. The lawsuit was filed by Turkish national Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, who alleges that her former advisor, Selman Turk, misappropriated tens of millions of pounds of her money.

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As part of the case, she says Turk misled her about a 750,000-pound payment he arranged for her to make to Andrew in 2019. The younger brother ofFrom left: The former Prince Andrew, King Charles III and Prince William attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19, 2026.

Thames Valley Police confirmed to Fox News Digital he was released hours later.that"active inquiries" are underway into information concerning Andrew and Epstein at Balmoral Castle, the royal family's Scottish estate. Police told People that the inquiries are at a"very early stage.

"Scottish Daily Express that police inquiries concern allegations that women were trafficked to the royal estate, where Andrew hosted Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. "All inquiries are evidence led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those enquiries," Police Scotland told People. "We would never confirm details of ongoing enquiries, and it would be inappropriate to comment further.

" The former Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Easter service at St. George's Chapel on April 20, 2025, in Windsor, England. He lost his princely title in October of that year. Police declined to specify the focus of the inquiries or whether Andrew is the subject of an investigation. Fox News Digital reached out to Police Scotland and Andrew's attorney for comment.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Fox News Digital the palace does not speak on Andrew's behalf because he is no longer a working royal. England's King Charles III formally stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles on Nov. 6, 2025. An announcement was previously made on Oct. 30, 2025. Andrew said he would stop using his royal titles on Oct. 17, 2025..

A spokesperson for Ferguson told People that she has been spending time with their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and her five grandchildren since returning to the U.K. in late August.

"She's resettling here, lying low while she looks at the next stage. She's happy spending time with her family and focusing on her relocation," the spokesperson said. Sarah Ferguson and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in London on Sept. 16, 2025. People reported that Ferguson is renting a house in the Home Counties, a region of counties surrounding London.

She previously spent time in the Austrian Alps.

"Sarah Ferguson will be deliberately lying low to allow any tension involving the royal household to die down," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "Right now, Sarah is probably staying away from Sandringham to avoid adding to the melodrama. Obviously, Sarah is concerned about Beatrice and Eugenie. Any repercussions attached to her may fall on their shoulders too.

" "The Andrew and Sarah story and their continued love for each other have always been strong," Turner said. "Most days, when they were living together at Royal Lodge, they would make time for each other. " Andrew Lownie, author of"Entitled," dubbed Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as the royal family's"Bonnie and Clyde," as they remained deeply loyal to each other while navigating scandals and public scrutiny throughout the years.

On Feb. 19, Andrew's 66th birthday, Thames Valley Police arrested him on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations that he shared confidential information with Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy. He has not been charged. The investigation followed the king's decision in 2025 to strip his brother of his remaining royal titles and honors over his ties to Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station in a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, on Feb. 19, 2026. On Oct. 8, Andrew secured a legal victory when a High Court judge in London ruled that search warrants used to raid two properties linked to him were unlawful because police had relied on the wrong legal provisions.

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The judge, however, said"the fact that the search warrants were quashed does not bring an investigation to an end, or mean that the whole of the investigation was unlawful.

"This undated photo shows the former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein at Ascot in the U.K.Ferguson retreated from public life after the release of Epstein-related documents renewed scrutiny of her past relationship with the convicted sex offender. She has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the financier, who died in federal custody in 2019.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, on March 31, 2024. Emails released as part of the Epstein files revealed that Ferguson continued to praise the convicted sex offender even after his 2008 conviction, including referring to him as a"supreme friend," renewing scrutiny of their relationship.

"For 30 years, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sold us the much-debated story: Married. Divorce. Living together at Royal Lodge. Co-parenting.

The 'happiest divorced couple in the world,'" British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. Chard believes Ferguson is prioritizing her family even as her relationship with Andrew remains"publicly cordial for their daughters but privately fractured.

"On March 22, 2026, a spokesperson for Sarah Ferguson denied U.K. reports that she was participating in a reality TV series about cloning the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis. "Sarah is loyal," Chard said.

"However, she is also loyal to herself and will do what she needs to spring back. She realizes her own Epstein emails, calling him a 'supreme friend' and more has cost her charities, book deals, her title. Her much-needed invitations also dried up, although she still has a close circle of friends.

" On Oct. 29, Ferguson made a rare public appearance alongside her daughters at a memorial service in London for her former boyfriend and longtime friend, Paddy McNally, who died in July at age 88. "It was no coincidence," Chard said. "Paddy was the one who helped her navigate her most trying time living away from her loved ones, in the Austrian Alps, in exile, cut off from royal life.

His guidance, his support, his belief in her gave her the strength to come back to the U.K. to resettle and rebuild. Paddy's legacy is still carrying her through.

" Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is accompanied by friend Paddy McNally in the paddock at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, date unknown. Ferguson's plans for the future remain unclear, People reported. While she is looking to"forge an independent life," her spokesperson told People she is not working on Sarah Ferguson is seen here with her book"A Most Intriguing Lady" at The 92nd Street Y New York, on March 6, 2023, in New York City.

Andrew has also remained largely out of public view as he faces an ongoing police investigation and a witness summons in a separate civil fraud case. The former Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson photographed at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement on March 17, 1986.

"As long as Sarah is tied to Andrew, a comeback with King Charles, Prince William and Princess Catherine is almost impossible," Chard said. "William is reportedly taking an even tougher line. With her daughters, grandchildren and close friends around her, she no doubt is plotting her public revival. Her Falklands hero and exiled ex Prince Andrew will not be in tow. "