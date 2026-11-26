Sarah Feely's new romantasy novel The Fury of Dragons hits shelves April 20, 2027, featuring fae politics, deadly arena trials, and a forbidden assassin romance.

Sarah Feely has officially confirmed the upcoming release of The Fury of Dragons, a new high-stakes romantasy title scheduled for publication in spring 2027. The novel arrives with a premise that fuses the intense combat training found in popular series like Fourth Wing with the lethal, blood-soaked spectacle reminiscent of Gladiator. Published by Ace Books, the 448-page novel is set to become a major contender in the growing fantasy romance market when it lands on shelves on April 20, 2027.

Fae Kingdom and Gladiatorial Arena Setup

The Fury of Dragons centers on Caeli, a skilled smuggler who navigates a dangerous world by evading fae soldiers and concealing her own forbidden magic. Her precarious existence is upended when her sister disappears through a portal into another realm, forcing Caeli to cross into a fae kingdom where ordinary travel is impossible. To reach her sister, she accepts a lethal bargain from a powerful fae noble whose charm hides a ruthless nature.

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The noble offers Caeli a chance to enter the fae world in exchange for becoming a hidden assassin. Her target is known as the Beast, a masked champion currently imprisoned in the High King's lavish fighting pits. The Beast holds a reputation as an unstoppable monster, making him a high-value target for the fae throne. Caeli must navigate this political minefield to get close enough to eliminate the champion.

Elite School and Deadly Combat Trials

Caeli cannot simply approach the Beast and strike immediately because she must first prove herself within an elite gladiator school. This institution serves as the gateway to the fighting pits, where combat trials are staged as entertainment for the powerful elite of the fae court. Failure in these trials results in death, raising the stakes for every fight Caeli undertakes.

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The fighting pits are deeply tied to the fae court's exercise of power, transforming each contest into a political performance rather than mere spectacle. Caeli is not competing for glory or victory in the traditional sense. Instead, her objective is to survive long enough to get within striking distance of the Beast, whose capture would satisfy the ruthless demands of the throne.

Enemies to Lovers and Forbidden Magic

The core romantic tension of The Fury of Dragons emerges from Caeli's mission to assassinate the Beast. Beneath his mask lies not a mindless brute, but a cursed warrior, which changes everything for the protagonist. Their initial encounter awakens a strange, primal force within Caeli, complicating her cold-blooded orders.

As Caeli survives one trial after another, the line between her duty and her personal desires blurs. She develops genuine feelings for the person she was hired to destroy, creating an enemies-to-lovers dynamic that threatens to unravel her bargain. The Beast's curse and hidden identity suggest that the arena conceals secrets far deeper than simple brutality.

Political Stakes and 2027 Publication Date

The stakes extend well beyond a forbidden romance, involving the fate of two worlds and a ruthless throne. Caeli finds herself trapped between saving her missing sister and protecting a warrior she was sent to sacrifice. This conflict places her directly in opposition to the fae nobility, escalating the danger for both her and the Beast.

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Readers seeking their next book obsession can already pre-order The Fury of Dragons through official retailers. With a definitive release date of April 20, 2027, the novel positions itself as a key spring release for fans of deadly trials, intricate fae politics, and perilous love stories. The combination of Sarah Feely's world-building and the high-octane premise promises to deliver a gripping narrative for the romantasy audience.