Sarah Drew Hopes for Grey's Anatomy Reunion With Jesse Williams

Actress Sarah Drew discusses her desire to return to Grey's Anatomy with co-star Jesse Williams, sharing insights on her career faith and industry challenges.

Actress Sarah Drew expresses strong interest in a potential Grey's Anatomy reunion with fellow former cast member Jesse Williams. Drew, who portrayed April Kepner on the medical drama from 2009 to 2018, stated that she remains deeply connected to the series and its legacy. She described feeling ready to work and excited about the possibility of returning to the set of the long-running hit.

Drew's Interest in Reuniting With Williams

Although Drew has not yet received an official invitation to return to the show, she remains optimistic about future opportunities with her former on-screen partner. She noted that she has been invited back twice in the past and always accepted with enthusiasm. Drew emphasized that her heart was full and she was ready to contribute to the story whenever the call came.

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The actress revealed that she is currently very booked and busy with other professional roles. However, when asked about the prospect of working with Jesse Williams again, she responded with immediate excitement. She described the idea as something fun and expressed a strong desire to collaborate with him once more.

Drew highlighted the strong bond she shared with Jesse Williams during their time on the show. She described their characters as great partners and noted that they had the best time working together. She stated that she would jump at the chance to work with him again, citing their strong professional rapport and personal friendship as key factors.

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Celebrating the Kepner-Avery Relationship

Fans of Grey's Anatomy have long supported the relationship between April Kepner and Jackson Avery. Both actors joined the cast during season six, and their characters developed a deep friendship that evolved into romance. The onscreen couple remains popular among viewers, and both Drew and Williams have expressed positive sentiments about their shared history.

The interest in a reunion stems from the successful dynamic the two actors created. Their characters took their friendship to a new level, becoming central figures in many storylines. The enduring popularity of the Kepner-Avery pairing suggests that a reunion could resonate well with the dedicated fanbase of the medical drama.

Faith as a Grounding Force in Hollywood

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Drew has learned valuable lessons about maintaining her identity in the entertainment industry. She credits her faith as a crucial grounding force that helps her navigate the often unpredictable nature of Hollywood. She noted that the industry frequently tries to define a person's value based on popularity and career success.

Drew explained that she would not have survived her career without being grounded and rooted in her faith. She stated that the industry loves to tell people who they are and whether they are valuable. She emphasized that one can easily be swept away by the whims of popularity at any given moment in this line of work.

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She described her faith as her greatest gift in weathering the waves of the industry. Drew affirmed that she knows at the core of who she is that she belongs and is beloved. She identified herself as a child of God, first and foremost, stating that nothing in the industry can shake that fundamental belief in her self-worth.

Context of Cast Exits and Industry Shifts

Grey's Anatomy has experienced a surprising amount of cast exits and onscreen deaths in recent years. The medical drama, which premiered in 2005, focuses on the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings. The show is set at the fictional Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital, also known as Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Drew reflected on the changing landscape of television and the importance of storytelling. She quoted a question that her husband always poses to her regarding new projects. He asks if it is a story she wants to tell, regardless of the network, budget, or potential financial gain.

This approach emphasizes the importance of authenticity and purpose in creative work. Drew noted that the key interest is in helping people feel less alone through the stories being told. She believes that if the answer to this fundamental question is yes, then the project is worth pursuing. This philosophy guides her decisions as she continues her career beyond Seattle.