Interior design manager Sarah Burghard cuts living costs by 900 pounds monthly by moving from Bristol to Lombok, Indonesia, in October 2024 for a superior lifestyle.

Sarah Burghard, a fifty-eight-year-old interior design manager, relocated from Bristol to the Indonesia n island of Lombok in October 2024, drastically reducing her monthly financial burden. By moving to the tropical archipelago, she reduced her living expenses by nine hundred pounds each month, resulting in an annual savings of ten thousand eight hundred pounds on bills and rent alone. This significant financial shift allowed her to maintain a high standard of living that previously felt unaffordable in the United Kingdom.

Monthly Expense Reduction Details

Sarah Burghard previously paid eight hundred pounds in monthly mortgage payments and five hundred pounds in utilities while residing in Britain. Her new arrangement in Indonesia involves a rental cost of two hundred pounds per month combined with two hundred pounds for monthly bills. This specific financial structure enables her to retain nine hundred pounds every month that she would otherwise spend on basic housing and services in the UK.

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The annual impact of this decision is substantial, with total yearly savings reaching ten thousand eight hundred pounds. This recurring surplus provides her with financial security and disposable income that was previously nonexistent during her tenure in Bristol. The drastic difference in overhead costs forms the foundation of her new economic stability in Southeast Asia.

Leisure and Self-Care Cost Comparison

Beyond essential housing, Sarah Burghard finds that leisure and personal care activities are significantly cheaper in Indonesia than in the United Kingdom. A combined drink and meal on a tropical beach costs only eight pounds per person, a fraction of typical European restaurant prices. She notes that the cost of living is measured in pennies or pounds rather than the higher figures common in British cities.

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Self-care routines have become more accessible due to these reduced prices. Sarah Burghard now receives weekly ninety-minute massages for ten pounds, compared to the ninety pounds she previously paid for a single hour of treatment in the UK. Similarly, beauty appointments such as a hair cut and colour cost thirty pounds, down from one hundred and twenty pounds in her former home.

These savings allow her to indulge in wellness practices that she previously considered luxury items due to their high cost. She emphasizes that the ability to afford weekly treatments changes her relationship with money, enabling a lifestyle that does not require constant financial scrutiny. This accessibility to affordable luxury is a primary driver of her improved quality of life.

Professional Value and Community Integration

Sarah Burghard feels that her professional skills are more highly valued in Indonesia than they were in the UK. Having worked as a designer since 2014, she appreciates the demand for her experience and ability to assist clients in the Indonesian market. She attributes this professional respect partly to her UK training, which gives her a pedigree that stands out in the local industry.

At fifty-eight, she finds that elders are treated with respect and integrated as core members of the community in Indonesia. This contrasts with her perception of fading into the background in crowded British cities. She describes the local community as welcoming and excited about the development occurring in the booming area where she now lives and works.

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Her positive reception has fostered a sense of belonging and professional fulfillment that she previously lacked. She connects with other designers and builders who are actively shaping the island, creating a supportive network. This social and professional integration has been vital to her satisfaction with the relocation.

Mental Health Improvements and Future Plans

The decision to move was triggered by personal circumstances, specifically the death of her mother, which prompted a desire for rest and reflection. She purchased a one-way ticket in October 2024 intending to visit Lombok for one month before returning to the UK. Upon arrival, she immediately felt she was in the right place and decided to stay permanently.

Sarah Burghard reports a massive improvement in her mental health since making the move. The combination of natural beauty, financial freedom, and a supportive community has allowed her to thrive. She has no plans to return to the UK in the near future, viewing the move as a brilliant start to a new chapter in her life.

Her previous experience in Jakarta twenty years ago, where she lived for three years, likely influenced her comfort in adapting to Indonesian culture. However, this recent return has proven to be a permanent lifestyle change rather than a temporary experiment. She continues to build her life and career on the tiny island next to Bali, secure in her decision.