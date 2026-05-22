Sarah Bickel's 'To Life' Independent Comedy with Magical Realism and Mystery

To Life is a unique comedy that combines magical realism with an unsettling mystery. It follows Natalie Lander, an anxiety-ridden woman, as she discovers she can communicate with inanimate objects. The show features a star-studded cast and a unique tone, described as 'Fleabag meets Search Party.'

To Life is a single-camera, half-hour comedy written and directed by Sarah Bickel independently. It combines magical realism with an unsettling mystery, focusing on Natalie Lander , an anxiety-ridden woman who suddenly discovers she can communicate with inanimate objects.

The cast includes Jason Alexander, Patton Oswalt, Richard Kind, David Paymer, and many more. The tone is described as 'Fleabag meets Search Party.

' Bickel created the show as a reaction to the stagnancy of Hollywood and gathered a group of talented people eager to create something sharp and irresistible. The upcoming horror movie from Radio Silence and the shift in release dates of Lionsgate's movies are also mentioned





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To Life Sarah Bickel Independent Comedy Magical Realism Mystery Natalie Lander Jason Alexander Patton Oswalt Richard Kind David Paymer Fleabag Meets Search Party Hollywood Stagnation Radio Silence Lionsgate Denis Villeneuve James Bond 26 Stephen Colbert Lucky Strike Patton Oswalt Net Worth

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