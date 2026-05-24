Sara Thornton, a BBC Weather Presenter, Switches to Bachelor in Drama, Launching a Podcast

Sara Thornton, a long-time BBC weather presenter, has decided to transition into a new career as a professional actor. After studying drama and landing a spot at Drama Studio London, she is planning to launch a podcast called Drama School At 50, aiming to monetize it along with her new acting career.

For the past 24 years Sara Thornton has been a weather presenter on the BBC, appearing on our TV screens. But, like many people in their 50s who have had a long career, Sara, 51, says she feels like she has been treading water at work.

With her two children grown up, she’s decided it’s time to get some excitement back into her professional life. Sara will be heading back to the classroom to study acting full-time from September - a first step in her hoped-for new career as a professional actor. She says: ‘The BBC was my first job out of university in 1997 and I’ve been a weather presenter since 2002.

Although it’s a lovely job, for the past five years I haven’t had any adrenaline, nor a sense of progression. ’ Sara beat fierce competition to secure a place at Drama Studio London, in Ealing, where she will study towards a master’s degree in professional acting. She says: ‘My heart is beating faster for the first time in years. It feels amazing but scary and daunting.





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Sara Thornton BBC Weather Presenter Drama Degree Actress Podcast Emotional Career Transition

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