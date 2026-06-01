Sara Cox Transforms Her Body with Fitness and Nutrition Hacks

Sara Cox, a former presenter on Channel 4's The Girlie Show, has transformed her body in recent years through a strict fitness regimen and healthy diet. She has revealed the diet and fitness hacks that helped her run five marathons in five days and maintain her fitness while juggling a busy schedule.

She shot to fame in the Nineties as a presenter on Channel 4's late-night series The Girlie Show. And Sara Cox earned the nickname of 'ladette' alongside Zoe Ball, Gail Porter, Sarah Cawood, Donna Air, Claire Gorham, Rachel Williams and Jayne Middlemiss, as a result of her raucous behaviour.

Yet fast forward nearly three decades, and Sara, 51, is unrecognisable from her party life past, with the radio star transforming her body in recent years. Since 2022, she has been embarking on a strict fitness regimen - and the results are impressive. But how has she managed to pull this off?

Sara Cox, 51, has revealed the diet and fitness hacks that changed her life and enabled her to run five marathons in five days, with the DJ looking better than ever. Sara earned the nickname of 'ladette' alongside the likes of Zoe Ball as a result of her raucous behaviour.

Despite a packed agenda, which includes hosting her BBC Radio 2 teatime programme, running a podcast, having a third book in the pipeline, and being a mum to three, Sara still manages to carve out time for her well-being. Earlier this year, Sara revealed that she was a member at David Lloyd, which she described to Good Housekeeping as ‘the nicest gym I’ve belonged to’.

She also shared in an Instagram post that Blaze is her favourite class, penning alongside a workout snap: ‘Traditionally the 3 little words people wanna hear is “I love you” 'But for me it’s gotta be trainer Saul saying “CARDIO HIT ZERO” during a Blaze class when I’m legging it on the treadmill. ’ Blaze is a high-intensity interval training class at the fitness club, which combines cardio, strength training and boxing.

The sessions last around 45-55 minutes and are designed for all levels. According to multiple studies, HIIT workouts for women over 50 are linked to better heart fitness by VO2 max, improved mobility and functional capacity, better fat loss and metabolic health. In the same interview, Sara revealed that she regularly weight trains.

'It’s really important for women to do strength training a couple of times a week if they can,’ she told the publication. The star added that she will find time to hit the gym a few times a week, even if she is busy. Last year, Sara ran five marathons in five consecutive days for Children in Need, raising over an impressive £9.5 million.

Following the challenge, which she described as her hardest yet most rewarding, she worked with physio Nick Worth and sports scientist Professor Greg Whyte. A big part of her return to exercise was resistance training, but it was important for her to start small. Documenting a workout post-recovery in November 2025, she penned: ‘Barely any weight and low reps.

‘But good to be (kinda) back. ’ Last month, Sara revealed that she was a member at David Lloyd, and said her favourite workout class is the BLAZE. Horse riding is highly beneficial for women over 50, as it provides a full body workout and improves core strength, balance and coordination. It's also an exercise without high-impact stress on the joints, perfect if you suffer from mild to moderate osteoarthritis.

As well as fitness, Sara pays attention to her gut health. Kefir, Kimchi, coffee, and Greek yoghurt are some items she adds to her diet to do this. In 2022, Sara revealed that she did not consume any alcohol for 10 weeks to focus on getting her body fitter and stronger.

Sharing the incredible results of her body transformation with the help of her friend Rylan Clark, Sara told her followers: ‘YASSSSSS @thesixpackrevolution done ✅ & after 10 weeks I feel ruddy ace. Loved not drinking – tho 2 big family parties AND an all inclusive holiday on the wagon was a challenge, but definitely worth it.

'Been into fitness for a bit but really needed a kick up the tush & this has been brilliant. ’ She added: ‘Pretty chuffed that I cracked it aged 47 'Recommend it massively if you want to have a go. Thanks @iamscottharrison for all the support & @rylan for encouraging me to give it a go. ’ 'Ps I’m off out out now to @julesvonhep’s STEN party to tumble off the wagon #prayforsaz but will be back on it mon-Fri.





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Sara Cox Fitness Diet Weight Training HIIT Workouts David Lloyd Blaze Horse Riding Gut Health Alcohol Fitness Transformation Children In Need Rylan Clark Jules Von Hep STEN Party

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