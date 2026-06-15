Sara Cox Sets July 6 Launch Date for BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, With Tom Hanks as First Guest

Veteran BBC presenter Sara Cox has officially announced that her new Radio 2 Breakfast Show will begin on Monday, July 6. She revealed the news during an appearance on Vernon Kay's show, where she also disclosed that her inaugural guest will be film star Tom Hanks to discuss Toy Story 5. The launch follows the dismissal of former host Scott Mills over serious allegations.

Sara Cox has announced that her first Radio 2 Breakfast Show will launch on Monday, July 6. This marks a significant transition for the BBC Radio 2 schedule, as she replaces Scott Mills .

The change was initially announced in April, with the network confirming that Cox, 51, would take over the coveted morning slot this summer. Scott Mills was dismissed following allegations of serious sexual offences involving a teenage boy under 16. On Monday morning, Sara Cox appeared on Vernon Kay's Radio 2 show, engaging in the programme's popular quiz, Ten to the Top, against fellow presenter Jeremy Vine. During the appearance, she officially revealed the launch date of her new show.

She also announced that her very first guest will be Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who will join her to discuss his upcoming film, Toy Story 5. Cox expressed her excitement, stating: 'OK, my big news is...god, I've gone all hot and excited. My big news is that...there's been quite a lot of mystery about when the brand new Sara Cox Breakfast Show begins on BBC Radio 2.

I've been quite mysterious and going, "it's in the summer" and waggling my eyebrows mysteriously. But I can now announce, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and everyone in between, please do join me for my very first Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on 6th of July. Three weeks today! Very very excited.

It is 6.30am. The date is the 6th of July.

' When asked by Jeremy Vine how many alarm clocks she would use, Cox laughed and replied: '42. And it's the first-ever Sara Cox Breakfast Show. I can't wait - it's so exciting.

' Vernon Kay responded, 'We can't wait. We're so proud of you.

' Vernon Kay added his delight, saying: 'Amazing! ' Cox continued: 'And, you know, I mentioned the Toy Story news as well. I mean, I don't know where we go from here because I think we've started almost too big. My very first guest on the Sara Cox Breakfast Show will be…Mr. Tom Hanks.

' Vernon Kay remarked: 'Awh legend. The nicest man in showbusiness.

' A pleased Sara said: 'Woody at Breakfast. Yes, cannot wait!

' She also told her fans: 'Roll on the 6th July! For generations to come people will (probably) say "where were YOU when the Sara Cox Breakfast Show was launched on Radio 2 featuring the legendary Tom Hanks?

" and hopefully they'll reply "listening and laughing along with a nice brew". ' The Sara Cox Breakfast Show will feature a refreshed format and promises to bring some of the world's biggest stars into the studio for exclusive chats and memorable moments. Prior to this transition, Sara Cox hosted a teatime show on Radio 2 for seven and a half years.

She recently marked the end of that chapter by recording her final episode and celebrating with a dinner at the Devonshire Soho. She shared moments from the meal on Instagram, enjoying a non-alcoholic Guinness after 'seven years of silliness.

' Her caption read: '7 and a half years of silliness all wrapped up with some Pato Banton and a booze free Guinness. All Request Friday from 4pm today then that's ya lot! Thank you for listening to teatime @bbcradio2 - the manking about & general daftness will continue soon on The Sara Cox Breakfast Show…. (Please come with me!

)' Sara Cox and Scott Mills have been friends and BBC colleagues for three decades, having both started at Radio 1 within a year of each other in the late Nineties. Their long-standing relationship added a personal dimension to the professional change. Sara was even a guest at Scott Mills and his husband Sam's wedding in 2024. In the wake of Scott's sacking, several of his BBC colleagues publicly expressed support.

Jeremy Vine, another prominent Radio 2 presenter, described Scott as a 'very popular bloke' and noted that the BBC provided little reasoning for the decision to dismiss him. Vine drew a contrast with former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who pleaded guilty in 2024 to making indecent images of children. Vine called Edwards a 'bully' and described him as a very private and unknowable figure who 'didn't really have a good word to say about anyone'.

Vine also said he sent Scott a message at the time of his sacking: 'I hold you in the highest regard and I wish you all the best.

' Public sympathy also appears to be on Scott's side. He and his husband Sam endeared themselves to many viewers when they won the BBC2 show Celebrity Race Across The World in 2024. A source highlighted Sam's unwavering support, stating: 'Sam has been a great source of support, and appearing by his side in public was a defiant display of loyalty.

It must be hard when your partner is accused of a sex crime, but Sam has been a trouper, he has been amazing. He's the one thing that is keeping Scott going.

' Another source added: 'Sam is staunchly standing by Scott. He has been propping him up. It has been an absolutely devastating time for him and while to some it might seem strange that a person would stay with someone embroiled in a scandal like this, there is no chance of Sam leaving.

' The circumstances surrounding Scott Mills' departure continue to elicit strong reactions and support from his colleagues and the public, even as Sara Cox prepares to step into a new chapter at BBC Radio 2





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Sara Cox BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show Tom Hanks Scott Mills Jeremy Vine Vernon Kay

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