Sara Cox Set to Launch New Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Tom Hanks as First Guest

Sara Cox prepares to debut her Radio 2 Breakfast Show on July 6 with Tom Hanks as inaugural guest, while her predecessor Scott Mills faces ongoing public scrutiny and spousal support following serious allegations.

Sara Cox has announced her first Radio 2 Breakfast Show will launch on Monday July 6 as she replaces Scott Mills . The transition follows the April decision by BBC Radio 2 to remove Scott Mills from his role after allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy under 16 surfaced.

Sara Cox, 51, made the announcement on Monday morning during an appearance on Vernon Kay's Radio 2 show, where she also competed in the program's popular quiz segment Ten to the Top alongside Jeremy Vine. During the broadcast, Sara revealed that her inaugural guest will be Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who will join her to discuss his upcoming film Toy Story 5.

Speaking to Vernon Kay, Sara expressed her excitement: "OK, my big news is...god, I've gone all hot and excited. My big news is that...there's been quite a lot of mystery about when the brand new Sara Cox Breakfast Show begins on BBC Radio 2. I've been quite mysterious and going, 'it's in the summer' and waggling my eyebrows mysteriously.

But I can now announce, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and everyone in between, please do join me for my very first Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on 6th of July. Three weeks today! Very very excited. It is 6.30am.

The date is the 6th of July.

" When asked by Jeremy Vine how many alarm clocks she would use, Sara laughed and replied: "42. And it's the first-ever Sara Cox Breakfast Show. I can't wait - it's so exciting.

" Jeremy responded: "We can't wait. We're so proud of you," while Vernon Kay added: "Amazing!

" Sara continued: "And, you know, I mentioned the Toy Story news as well. I mean, I don't know where we go from here because I think we've started almost too big. My very first guest on the Sara Cox Breakfast Show will be…Mr. Tom Hanks.

" Vernon replied: "Awh legend. The nicest man in showbusiness," and Sara concluded: "Woody at Breakfast. Yes, cannot wait!

" She then told fans: "Roll on the 6th July! For generations to come people will (probably) say 'where were YOU when the Sara Cox Breakfast Show was launched on Radio 2 featuring the legendary Tom Hanks?

' and hopefully they'll reply 'listening and laughing along with a nice brew'. " The Sara Cox Breakfast Show is set to introduce a refreshed format, promising listeners exclusive interviews with some of the world's biggest stars and memorable on-air moments. This marks a new chapter for Cox, who recently concluded her long-running teatime show on Radio 2.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to share that she had recorded the final episode of her teatime program, celebrating the occasion with a dinner at the Devonshire Soho alongside her production team. She posted photos from the meal, noting she enjoyed a non-alcoholic Guinness after "seven years of silliness.

" Her caption read: "7 and a half years of silliness all wrapped up with some Pato Banton and a booze free Guinness. All Request Friday from 4pm today then that's ya lot! Thank you for listening to teatime @bbcradio2 - the manking about & general daftness will continue soon on The Sara Cox Breakfast Show…. (Please come with me!

)" Sara Cox and Scott Mills share a long-standing friendship and professional history at the BBC, having both started at Radio 1 within a year of each other in the late 1990s. Their relationship extends beyond work; Cox was a guest at Mills' wedding to his husband Sam in 2024. The circumstances of Mills' dismissal have drawn public attention and commentary from colleagues.

In April, Jeremy Vine, another prominent Radio 2 presenter, described Mills as a "very popular bloke" and noted that BBC management provided little explanation for the sacking at the time. Vine drew a contrast with former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who pleaded guilty in 2024 to making indecent images of children, calling Edwards a "bully" and a private, unknowable figure who "didn't really have a good word to say about anyone.

" Vine also sent Mills a message of support during the turmoil, stating: "I hold you in the highest regard and I wish you all the best. " Public sympathy appears to lean toward Mills, partly due to his and Sam's popularity, which grew after they won the BBC2 show Celebrity Race Across The World in 2024.

A source close to the couple emphasized Sam's unwavering support: "Sam has been a great source of support, and appearing by his side in public was a defiant display of loyalty. It must be hard when your partner is accused of a sex crime, but Sam has been a trouper, he has been amazing. He's the one thing that is keeping Scott going.

" Another source added: "Sam is staunchly standing by Scott. He has been propping him up. It has been an absolutely devastating time for him and while to some it might seem strange that a person would stay with someone embroiled in a scandal like this, there is no chance of Sam leaving.

" The narrative highlights the complex intersection of professional transitions, personal loyalty, and public perception surrounding these BBC presenters





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