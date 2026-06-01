Sara Cox reveals the diet and fitness hacks that changed her life

Radio star Sara Cox has revealed the diet and fitness hacks that changed her life and enabled her to run five marathons in five days. The 51-year-old, who earned the nickname of 'ladette' in the Nineties, has been embarking on a strict fitness regimen since 2022 and has found her favourite workout class to be the BLAZE at David Lloyd. Sara also pays attention to her gut health and recommends other women to 'move more, get out, walk the dog, eat well.' She credits her friend Rylan Clark for encouraging her to start her fitness journey and recommends the Six Pack Revolution programme to others.

Sara Cox , 51, has revealed the diet and fitness hacks that changed her life and enabled her to run five marathons in five days, with the DJ looking better than ever.

The radio star, who earned the nickname of 'ladette' alongside Zoe Ball, Gail Porter, Sarah Cawood, Donna Air, Claire Gorham, Rachel Williams and Jayne Middlemiss, as a result of her raucous behaviour, has been embarking on a strict fitness regimen since 2022. Sara still manages to carve out time for her well-being despite a packed agenda, which includes hosting her BBC Radio 2 teatime programme, running a podcast, having a third book in the pipeline, and being a mum to three.

She revealed that she regularly weight trains and will find time to hit the gym a few times a week, even if she is busy. Sara also likes to include her dog walks in her routine and recommends other women to 'move more, get out, walk the dog, eat well.

' Another form of NEAT movement she participates in is taking the stairs over a lift or escalator. She specifically takes the stairs to work, where she is on the eighth floor at the new Broadcasting House. Sara also pays attention to her gut health and adds items such as kefir, kimchi, coffee, and Greek yoghurt to her diet.

In 2022, Sara revealed that she did not consume any alcohol for 10 weeks to focus on getting her body fitter and stronger. She credits her friend Rylan Clark for encouraging her to start her fitness journey and recommends the Six Pack Revolution programme to others.

Sara has been a member at David Lloyd since earlier this year and has found her favourite workout class to be the BLAZE, a high-intensity interval training class that combines cardio, strength training and boxing. The sessions last around 45-55 minutes and are designed for all levels. According to multiple studies, HIIT workouts for women over 50 are linked to better heart fitness by VO2 max, improved mobility and functional capacity, better fat loss and metabolic health.

Sara also enjoys horse riding, which is highly beneficial for women over 50 as it provides a full body workout and improves core strength, balance and coordination. It's also an exercise without high-impact stress on the joints, perfect if you suffer from mild to moderate osteoarthritis. She has been working with physio Nick Worth and sports scientist Professor Greg Whyte to improve her fitness and has documented her progress on social media.

Sara's transformation has been impressive, and she has been able to run five marathons in five consecutive days for Children in Need, raising over an impressive £9.5 million. Following the challenge, she worked with physio Nick Worth and sports scientist Professor Greg Whyte to improve her fitness and has since been able to maintain her new lifestyle.

Sara's story is an inspiration to many, and her dedication to her fitness and well-being is a testament to her commitment to her health. She has been able to achieve her goals through a combination of regular exercise, a healthy diet, and a strong support system. Sara's journey is a reminder that it's never too late to make a change and start working towards a healthier lifestyle.

She has shown that with the right mindset and support, anyone can achieve their goals and improve their overall health and well-being





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Sara Cox Fitness Diet BLAZE David Lloyd Gut Health Six Pack Revolution

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