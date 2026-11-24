Lebanese-American actress Sara Boustany reunites with The Body creator Quinn Shephard for the independent film Between Us and the River, set during the Iraq War.

Lebanese-American actress Sara Boustany has secured her first leading role in the independent feature film Between Us and the River, marking a significant career milestone just over a week after the successful premiere of her breakout television series The Body on Netflix. This new cinematic project represents a professional reunion with Quinn Shephard, the creator and showrunner behind Boustany's recent hit series, who has signed on to produce the upcoming war drama through her production company Ingénue.

The Body Star Launches Film Career

Sara Boustany officially transitions from television success to leading film roles with this new coming-of-age narrative that explores complex themes of identity and conflict. The project centers on a first-generation Iraqi-American college student and aspiring dancer, a character portrayed by Boustany, who finds herself falling in love with her Mexican-American classmate amidst the backdrop of the Iraq War in 2005. Their budding romance encounters severe obstacles when a shocking discovery forces both characters to confront deep-seated grief, questions of personal identity, and the lasting impact of war on young lives.

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Key Cast and Creative Team Details

The film features a diverse ensemble cast that includes fellow television standout Amelie Hoeferle, who recently gained widespread recognition for her fan-favorite role in the hit Prime Video series Sterling Point. Additional notable cast members include Alejandro Akara from Landman, Sarah Himadeh from The Last of Us, Laughton Royce from Clean Hands, and Sean Luc Rogers from Clarkston at Echo Theatre Company. The production is driven by director Nika Fehmiu, who makes her feature-length directorial debut with this project and co-wrote the script with Baghdad Stories author Nadia Al Sultani, ensuring an authentic and nuanced perspective on the subject matter.

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Professional History and Critical Reception

Sara Boustany arrives at this film project with a growing portfolio that includes minor appearances in the 2019 series Pen15 and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, as well as a supporting role in the 2025 movie Hello Beautiful, which featured Tricia Helfer. Her performance in The Body has drawn widespread critical acclaim, with reviewers specifically praising her sharp comedic timing and multi-layered portrayal of Elise Zakaria, the unapologetic co-captain of the Lions dance team. Her magnetic on-screen chemistry with co-star Kristina Bogic has been identified as one of the primary highlights of the series, which debuted at number three on Netflix's global top ten chart in 80 countries.

Production Status and Release Outlook

Production on Between Us and the River has already been completed, yet the specific release date for the film remains currently undisclosed. The project is produced by Quinn Shephard through Ingénue, alongside Nika Fehmiu for North Wind Films, with further production support from Nuer Taqa and Zoey Pressey of Radiance Pictures, as well as Matt Cappetta of Planet 9 Films. This upcoming feature serves as the directorial debut for Nika Fehmiu, who previously wrote, directed, and edited the short film Look at Me, which debuted at the Tribeca Festival, signaling a fresh voice in independent cinema.