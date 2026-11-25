Sara Boustany discusses the massive success of Netflix's She-Hates Me and reveals her hopes for a second season, including warmer filming locations after a grueling Toronto shoot.

Sara Boustany has already begun pitching ideas for a second season of Netflix's She-Hates Me , less than a week after the series premiered. The 23-year-old actress expressed a strong desire for the production to shoot during a warmer month, citing the extreme cold in Toronto as a significant challenge during principal photography.

Boustany spoke with reporters just 48 hours after the show dropped on the streaming platform, where it quickly gained a devoted following. She described the series as a queer millennial fever dream that blends Satanic Panic themes with vintage Balenciaga fashion and needle drops from Michelle Branch. The actress admitted she had no doubt the show was special from the moment she became involved in the project.

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Critical Reception and Cast Chemistry

The series, marketed as a coming-of-age psychological drama and supernatural horror, centers on a Catholic school dance team initiation that goes horribly wrong. Boustany portrays Elise, a co-captain with a heart of gold who harbors feelings for her golden-girl best friend, Anya. The role is played by Kristina Bogic, who shares significant screen time and emotional weight with Boustany throughout the narrative.

Since the release, Boustany has experienced a rapid rise in public visibility. Photographed by Myles Hendrik at The Body, her Instagram following skyrocketed to over one million subscribers. The actor has become the subject of countless video edits online, with fans casting her in various potential future roles. Despite the excitement, Boustany noted that the press run was mentally exhausting and she desperately needed a day to simply rest.

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Physical Toll of Dance Training and Filming

Production wrapped in February following a quick turnaround that included a dedicated month of dance training. Boustany revealed that she used to be a competitive dancer in high school but had to stop due to a recurring hip injury. The actress explained that her hip had been grinding for some time, leading to a tear that required surgery. Unfortunately, the procedure did not fully resolve the issue, and the joint still clicks when she exerts herself too much.

She confirmed that pushing her body on set caused significant pain, describing the experience as debilitating for the entire cast. The physical demands of the role were particularly hard on actors who had dance experience but did not dance regularly in recent years. Boustany noted that there was one week where training occurred every day, leaving the cast in severe physical distress. She hopes to eventually return to dance classes, though she plans to take it easy to manage her chronic pain.

Recruitment Process and On-Screen Dynamics

Boustany initially auditioned for the role of Anya before being called back for the part of Elise. She met writer-director Quinn Shephard over Zoom, along with producers Gina Gammell and Jennifer Bendetti. The casting process was extensive, involving more than 20 girls who read for the role of Anya over video calls. Boustany recalled being deathly ill during these chemistry reads, with Shephard and Gammell kindly sending her soup between sessions.

When the cast finally met in person in Canada, Boustany and Bogic immediately began dancing together, skipping traditional ice-breaker dinners. Boustany stated that the energy between the two matched perfectly, making the pairing feel natural. She observed that while Kristina Bogic is not identical to Anya, she shares many mannerisms and traits with the character. The actor felt a deep familiarity with her role, allowing her to merge her own personality with Elise seamlessly during production.

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Future Plans and Filming Conditions

Looking ahead to a potential second season, Boustany is already considering logistical improvements. She specifically mentioned the desire to avoid shooting during the coldest months of the year in Toronto. The actress believes that filming in a warmer season would improve the conditions for the cast and crew, potentially reducing the physical strain associated with the dance sequences.

Despite the physical toll and the grueling schedule, Boustany expressed immense satisfaction with the final product. She feels the show captures a unique tone that resonates with its target demographic. The rapid success of the series has validated her initial confidence in the project, and she remains eager to see how Elise and Anya's story develops in future installments.