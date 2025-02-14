Saquon Barkley: 'Why Not Another Super Bowl?', Eagles Star Already Dreaming Big

Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles' star running back, is already looking towards the future after his Super Bowl LIX win. Despite the joyous celebrations and championship parades, Barkley admits he's having trouble sleeping as he contemplates how to maintain the team's dominance and secure another Super Bowl victory. He emphasizes the team's shared desire for continued success and the importance of putting in the hard work to reach their goals.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley after the Eagles win the NFL Super Bowl LIX game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Final score 40-22.after a dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs was enough to draw the attention of Eagles fans everywhere. But Barkley said Thursday he isn’t too focused on that at the moment.

The running back still has one more day to celebrate the win — a championship parade down Broad Street on Friday — then it’s back to work for the three-time Pro Bowler.“I said after the game, ‘Why can’t our dynasty start now?” Barkley said during an appearance at Raising Cane’s in Feasterville. “Probably had a little bit of champagne and other stuff in my system at the time. But you really can’t focus on that. You just got to enjoy the moment. It’s hard to win one and you kind of take it in, enjoy the moment and you start all over. And it kind of starts all over Friday. I don’t know when the ring ceremony is. That’s probably the last thing we truly celebrate being awent on social media just two days after becoming a Super Bowl champion and admitted that the championship glow started to fade in just 48 hours. And, like Barkley, he’s ready to get back to work. It’s been a memorable season for the Eagles — and Barkley. The team finished the year with a 14-3 record and Barkley became the ninth player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season (and set a record for most yards including the playoffs) on their way to hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy. Despite the team’s success, Barkley is still having trouble sleeping at night (but probably “That’s the beauty of the team we have,” Barkley said. “A lot of guys have similar mind-sets. I saw A.J. posted something about, Smitty posted something about it. I was with Jalen throughout the week and had conversations with him. It kind of sucks because when you’re a kid you’re super excited to accomplish this thing, but when you accomplish it, you have fun in the moment and then two nights ago I had a hard time sleeping because I’m thinking about how I’m going to attack the offseason. “You kind of get — greedy is not the word — but addicted to it. You want to find ways on how you can hold that Lombardi up again and do it all over again. You take it in, you cherish it, you enjoy it and appreciate the fans. But the dynasty thing, you can’t get caught up in that. The way you do that is by putting the work in, and there’s a reason why we won. It wasn’t by accident, so we got to try to do it all again next year.”Penn State“I didn’t think — if you would have asked me at that time — I probably wouldn’t have said it would take seven years to win a Super Bowl,” Barkley said. “I thought it was probably a lot easier, but that’s life. There’s been a lot of adversity. There’s been a lot of ups and downs but it’s the perfect timing. To do it here and to do it here with these fans it’s truly amazing.” But Barkley’s story doesn’t end here. He’s still got two years left on his deal with the Eagles. And he’s ready to get back to work. “Dream starts over,” Barkley said. “It’s the same thing. It kind of sucks when you think about it because — I don’t think that’s the right word — but you can’t allow yourself to get too caught up into it. I guess you can kind of appreciate all the stuff you’re accomplishing when it’s all said and done. But that’s how it works. You’re Super Bowl champs right now and then you move on and you just got to do it all over again





PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SAQUON BARKLEY PHILADELPHIA EAGLES NFL SUPER BOWL DYNASTY OFFSEASON TRAINING RUNNING BACK CHAMPIONSHIP CONTINUOUS SUCCESS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saquon Barkley Says Fiancée Is 'Super Helpful' & 'Always Has My Back' Ahead of Super BowlNew York Giants running back Saquon Barkley credits his fiancée, Kayla Nicole Congdon, for his success on and off the field. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Barkley celebrates his 28th birthday and reflects on his journey with Congdon, who has been a constant source of support.

Read more »

Saquon Barkley reveals engagement to girlfriend Anna Congdon before Super Bowl 2025The revelation comes after the star Eagles running back punched his ticket to the Super Bowl for he first time in his career.

Read more »

Saquon Barkley Engaged to Girlfriend Anna Congdon as He Prepares for Super Bowl LIXPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is set to make history in Super Bowl LIX, not only as a first-time Super Bowl participant but also as an engaged man. Barkley recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon, with whom he shares two children. Congdon has been a constant source of support throughout Barkley's career, and their love story began during their time at Penn State University.

Read more »

Saquon Barkley Credits Partner for Football Success Ahead of Super BowlPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, preparing for Super Bowl LVII, publicly acknowledges the crucial role his partner, Jenna Congdon, plays in his life and career. Barkley emphasizes Congdon's unwavering support, both on and off the field, and highlights the joy they find in raising their two children together.

Read more »

Saquon Barkley sneakily reveals he's engaged to Anna Congdon before Super Bowl LIXThe Philadelphia Eagles star running back shared the engagement news with his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée, and mother of their two children.

Read more »

Super Bowl Lead-Up Takeaways: How Teams Can Learn From Eagles' Saquon Barkley SigningThe Giants' decision to let Barkley walk in free agency has been widely mocked, but the situation wasn't as cut-and-dry as many think. Plus, an early look at the 2025 draft standouts, and how Tom Brady's influence is shaping the new-look Raiders.

Read more »