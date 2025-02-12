Saquon Barkley's Viral Beer Shotgun Highlights Eagles' Super Bowl Celebration

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a night of revelry and viral moments. Barkley's beer shotgun celebration quickly spread across social media, showcasing the team's jubilant mood.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrated his Super Bowl victory with a classic beer shotgun, a moment that quickly went viral. After the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 victory on Sunday night, Barkley and his teammates erupted in celebration.

Videos from the Eagles' winning locker room showed Jalen Hurts lighting a victory cigar, general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie dancing with players, and Barkley himself chugging a beer in a matter of seconds. Barkley's celebratory beer shot was captured by reporters at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans and soon spread across social media. The former Penn State star was later asked about the viral moment by late-night host Jimmy Fallon when he and Hurts appeared on NBC's “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday night. Barkley reminisced about his college party days at Penn State, saying, “I came in, saw everybody celebrating and partying. Back in my day, I did go to Penn State. So I had my party days.” To further showcase the Eagles' celebratory spirit, the entire offensive line — Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, Mehki Becton, and Landon Dickerson — joined Barkley and Fallon on stage to shotgun a beer together. This unexpected appearance added to the lighthearted and celebratory atmosphere surrounding the Eagles' historic win.The Eagles' victory parade through Philadelphia on Friday promises to be another epic celebration, likely featuring more moments of camaraderie and revelry like Barkley's viral beer shotgun. As the team basks in the glory of their Super Bowl triumph, their infectious enthusiasm is sure to continue spreading throughout the city and beyond





