Saquon Barkley's Chip on His Shoulder: From Disrespect to Motivation

Saquon Barkley transformed the feeling of disrespect from the New York Giants into a powerful motivation for success with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saquon Barkley found himself in a more favorable position when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after the New York Giants allowed him to depart in free agency . However, this didn't negate the feelings of disrespect he harbored towards the team that drafted him second overall nearly seven years ago. The Giants reportedly refrained from extending an official offer to Barkley after July 2023, leading to his signing with the Eagles on a three-year, $37.

75 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. Barkley has channeled this departure into motivation, but he clarifies that the chip on his shoulder has evolved from a sense of disrespect by New York into a burning desire to accomplish everything he can throughout his career. 'Did I feel disrespected at the time? A hundred percent,' he admitted. 'But the bigger chip on my shoulder, the thing that drives me the most is being obsessed with wanting to be great. And I took that more as an opportunity, meaning going to Philly, as an opportunity that I can still, everything that I wanna accomplish in my career, whether it's, you know, winning Super Bowls and MVPs or Hall of Fame jackets, all that I wanted to accomplish was still there.'Barkley elaborated: 'The chip on my shoulder was that I've been through a lot. I had a lot of ups and downs and injuries and adversity, but here I am and I never lost hope. I never lost faith. So, this is my moment, so now I gotta capitalize on my moment. So that was my chip on my shoulder, just the obsession of trying to be great rather than a get back or flipping the bird to the Giants because it's a business. It's the NFL. I've seen worse, to be honest. I've seen worse and they could have done me wrong, they could have tagged me, could have forced me, they could have traded me. What they did in our business, was kind of the respectable thing to do, and which there's no surprise because Mr. Mara and Tisch and that whole organization's first class. So I took it more as a motivation of my story's not done, and I can continue to add more chapters to the story.' This motivation, fueled by both the Giants' actions and his ambition to achieve more, proved beneficial during his inaugural season in Philadelphia. Barkley emerged as one of just If this 'chip' sustains Barkley's impressive 2024 performance and he remains healthy, it's difficult to envision anything hindering him from accomplishing the feats that drive him.





