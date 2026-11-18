Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley discusses post-retirement ambitions, including a TV career inspired by Michael Strahan and a desire to share Black history.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has confirmed that he is actively exploring opportunities in television and media production as he plans for his life after the NFL. The 29-year-old athlete expressed a strong desire to follow the career path of former New York Giants teammate Michael Strahan, who successfully transitioned from professional football to becoming a prominent media personality and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Barkley recently discussed his future aspirations in an interview with the New York Post, outlining a clear vision for his post-playing days. While he currently focuses on his performance on the field for the Philadelphia Eagles, he is already thinking about how to remain involved with sports while broadening his reach to other topics that interest him. He specifically wants to become a television personality capable of discussing subjects beyond just gridiron football.

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Media Ambitions Inspired By Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan, now a co-host on ABC's Good Morning America and host of The $100,000 Pyramid, serves as a primary role model for Barkley. Strahan, a five-time Emmy winner for his television work, has remained a close mentor to Barkley even after the running back left the New York Giants for Philadelphia. Barkley sees a viable path to using a television platform for purposes that extend far beyond analyzing his own NFL career or offering standard football commentary.

Barkley is eager to diversify the content he presents to audiences. He expressed a specific interest in covering current events, politics, and history alongside traditional sports analysis. This broader editorial scope is designed to help him develop a unique identity on television, distinguishing himself from former players who typically limit their discussions to game strategy and player comparisons.

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Pursuing Black History and Underrepresented Stories

A significant component of Barkley's planned media portfolio involves highlighting lesser-known people of color who have made substantial contributions to the country's history. He wants to use his platform to bring attention to figures and narratives that often do not receive the recognition they deserve in mainstream media. This mission extends beyond celebrating well-known icons like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

Barkley believes there is a wealth of untold stories waiting to be discovered and shared with a wider audience. By focusing on these underrepresented voices, he aims to create a television presence that carries educational and cultural weight. This approach contrasts with the typical trajectory of many athletes who retreat into purely sports-centric roles after hanging up their cleats.

Documentary Experience With Martin Scorsese

Barkley has already gained valuable experience in high-level storytelling through the documentary SAQUON, which premiered on Prime Video in October 2025. The project was a massive undertaking involving roughly 700 hours of footage captured across 127 filming days. It included approximately 35 interviews with Barkley and people close to him, providing an intimate look at his life.

The documentary was not merely a celebration of his athletic accomplishments. It chronicled his recovery from ACL surgery in 2020 and followed him through his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. The film also detailed difficult moments in his career and personal life, giving viewers a closer look at the person behind the football player. This kind of deep, nuanced storytelling is something Barkley hopes to pursue in his future television endeavors.

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Family Priorities And Quiet Life Plans

Despite his ambitious media goals, Barkley also emphasized the importance of spending more time with his family once his football career concludes. He enjoys golfing and coaching his daughter's flag football team. He stated a desire to buy a large piece of land and live a quiet life away from the public eye. After so many years of being recognized wherever he goes, Barkley sees the appeal of stepping away from the spotlight.

His plans for the future are multifaceted. He could follow Strahan's footsteps and create a successful, high-profile TV career, or he could pursue a more private life once football is over. Barkley seems open to both possibilities. For now, he remains focused on his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and has not indicated that retirement is coming anytime soon. However, his comments show that he is already preparing for a versatile and impactful life after the game.