Saquon Barkley Doesn't Understand the Taylor Swift Backlash at Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is perplexed by the fan reaction to Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LIX. Barkley believes Swift's presence at the game, supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, is a positive for the NFL and doesn't understand why she was booed by the crowd.

Saquon Barkley has been enjoying his victory lap following the Philadelphia Eagles' resounding triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Since the celebration commenced on Sunday night, Barkley has been showered with praise by the NFL on FOX broadcasting team, shared celebratory beers with his teammates on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' and graced 'The Howard Stern Show' with his presence.

However, one aspect of the Super Bowl continues to irk Barkley: the booing directed at Taylor Swift by fans during the game in New Orleans. 'I remember they showed it on the Jumbotron and she got booed,' Barkley revealed to Stern. 'I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there. She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger.' Swift, who has been romantically linked to tight end Travis Kelce since the 2023 season, has become a familiar face at Chiefs games. Since their relationship became public knowledge, Swift has cheered on Kelce at 23 of his games, including all three of Kansas City's postseason matchups this season and Super Bowl LVIII last year. During the 2024 regular season, a substantial majority of NFL players surveyed by The Athletic viewed Swift's presence as a positive for the league. Barkley echoes this sentiment. 'We're all about, how can we expand the game and make it more internationally. And we're traveling to Brazil and we're traveling to Mexico, and apparently we're traveling to Australia soon, so we're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it is only helping that,' Barkley added. 'So I don't get the slack that she's getting.' The Eagles commenced their Super Bowl-winning season with a victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. This marked Barkley's first game as a member of the team after spending his initial six seasons with the New York Giants. He made a memorable Eagles debut, accumulating 109 rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns. Barkley proceeded to amass 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season and concluded his campaign, playoffs included, with the single-season NFL rushing record. Although Barkley had a relatively subdued rushing performance against the Chiefs with 25 carries for 57 yards, he remained a pivotal cog in Philadelphia's second-ever Super Bowl championship team. After Barkley earned his maiden Super Bowl ring, Stern inquired about his thoughts on the likelihood of Swift and Kelce's marriage. Barkley politely declined to comment, stating that he's no 'Anti-Hero.





