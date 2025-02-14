Saquon Barkley Can't Sleep, Already Dreaming of Another Super Bowl with Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, after winning Super Bowl LIX, admits he's struggling to sleep because he's already thinking about next season and how to repeat their success.

Saquon Barkley is having a hard time sleeping, but he's still dreaming big. The Philadelphia Eagles running back, fresh off a dominant Super Bowl LIX victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, revealed his insatiable hunger for winning. Barkley admits he's already thinking about how to elevate his game this offseason.

Barkley, who was instrumental in the Eagles' championship run, rushing for over 2,000 yards in a single season, shared his thoughts during an appearance at Raising Cane's in Feasterville. He acknowledged the intoxicating feeling of victory, calling it a 'little bit of champagne and other stuff' that fueled his early post-game musings about starting a dynasty. However, Barkley emphasized the importance of staying grounded. He understands the fleeting nature of the championship glow, having admitted that the euphoria started to fade just 48 hours after their historic win. He noted that while the celebrations, like the upcoming parade down Broad Street, are essential, the real work begins soon after. Barkley, like many of his teammates, is already driven by a desire to repeat their success. He described the feeling as 'addictive', an unquenchable thirst to hold the Lombardi Trophy aloft once again. Barkley is quick to acknowledge the team's collective mindset, highlighting how players like A.J. Brown and Jordan Mailata, as well as quarterback Jalen Hurts, share this relentless pursuit of excellence. Barkley's journey to the Super Bowl wasn't a straight path; he endured challenges and setbacks along the way. Reflecting on his seven-year wait for this moment, Barkley said he initially thought it would be a quicker ascent. The adversity only made the victory sweeter, especially considering the unwavering support of the Eagles faithful





