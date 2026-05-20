SAPIENS Final year: Outstanding contributions and reflection on their impact

Explore the final year of SAPIENS, a magazine that has been exploring humanity in all its diversity for 10 years. Learn about the outstanding contributions and how they have enhanced readers' understanding of what it means to be human.

After ten years of exploring humanity in all its diversity, SAPIENS has concluded its publishing chapter. In its final year, the magazine has honored 10 standout contributions that carried anthropology into the hearts and minds of readers worldwide.

These contributions include insights from politicians, scientists, artists, activists, and everyday people from various backgrounds and perspectives. The magazine also reflects on the lasting impact of the contributions on various aspects of human life, from art to anthropology





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SAPIENS Humanity Diversity Outstanding Contributions Reflection Human Life Art Anthropology

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