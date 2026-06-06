SAPD: Driver suspected of intoxication in custody after woman seriously injured in North Side crash

A woman was hospitalized after a suspected intoxicated driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

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– A woman was hospitalized after a suspected intoxicated driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The 22-year-old woman was a passenger in a red Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Northwest Loop 410. Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control. The woman suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

SAPD said the driver was evaluated at the scene and found to show signs of intoxication. The driver was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology.

She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years. Spurs + Storms?

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